MC Insider: Working from Goa, dining in Dubai, mobbed in Bengaluru, tumbling out of bourses, and more



GOING GOA GONE!

The CEO and some senior executives of this recently listed company are now working out of Goa we hear. While instances of many startup founders and executives moving to Goa during the pandemic is becoming par for the course, this is one instance of the management making the change permanent. "You ultimately have to travel to meet clients, how does it matter if you are making that trip from Goa or Delhi?" one industry source said. We hear the founder of a prominent Bengaluru-based unicorn is also evaluating a permanent move to Goa. Remote working is here to stay, going by the signals coming from the top. Watch this space!





SPOTTED IN DUBAI





While some founders are working out of Goa, a prominent one was spotted in Dubai over the weekend. He was seen enjoying a hearty breakfast with his family at the famous Calicut Paragon restaurant in Dubai, a go-to destination for folks from Kerala who yearn for a taste of God's Own Country. His relaxed demeanour prompted onlookers to wonder that it is perhaps not an apocalypse yet for his unicorn, which is under fire from multiple quarters over various issues -- from funding to acquisitions to growth to financials. Finally some light at the end of the tunnel?





THE CELEBS AT THIRD WAVE





The notion of who is a celebrity depends on which Indian city you are in. What politicians are to Delhi and Bollywood stars are to Mumbai, startup founders are to Bengaluru. This played out recently when two prominent startup operators and angel investors met at a Third Wave Coffee outlet in the city, a cafe that startup folks can't get enough of. The way an onlooker described it, by the time these two executives settled down for a chat at this cafe (in which they are incidentally also investors), a long line of people queued up to meet and greet them. We don't know if there were on-the-spot pitches but you get the drift!





TRADING NO MORE?





Delisting buzz around this MNC-owned stock is back in market circles and this is not the first time! A few years back, there were reports in the press indicating that the parent was apparently in talks with investment bankers and consultants to initiate delisting from bourses. The firm has seen some M&A action this year, so will the rumours this time come true? Let's wait and watch !





AN ALL-IMPORTANT NOD BECKONS?





Chatter on the Street is that this stock in a 'glitzy' sector is now an HNI-driven counter and has witnessed a lot of FII buying in recent times. A little birdie tells us that a key regulatory approval for a high-profile deal is round the corner. So is that the trigger for the buzz surrounding this firm?





GAME ON OR NOT?





Whispers in sarkari corridors suggest that tax sleuths have a new segment on their radar -- online gaming. They seem to be convinced that there are a lot of winnings from online gaming on which tax is not paid. All eyes now on the GST council which will take a call on the taxation of this niche segment.





COPYWRITERS IN YOLO ZONE





A business head of an independent creative firm is finding it tough to find young copywriters to manage big accounts. Candidates who she is interviewing are logging in from the Nilgiris or Himachal. They have no plans to return to the daily hustle. Copywriters in particular want a 9 to 5 job, and don’t want to take up responsibilities beyond their assigned projects from their current creative shops. At a time when there are debates on quiet quitting, a pool of talent in advertising is embracing quietness from the mountains.





PATCHY PITCH





There is a new pool of consultants hired for attending pitches. As strange as it may sound, a few newbie marketers are over-complicating their agency onboarding process. They are seeking advice from consultants to make sure they are speaking to the right creative shop and also to negotiate compensation structures. This process is patchy but pitch consultants think it’s a sweet spot to be in.

