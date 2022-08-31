MC Insider: Working from Goa, dining in Dubai, mobbed in Bengaluru, tumbling out of bourses, and more

THE CELEBS AT THIRD WAVE

The notion of who is a celebrity depends on which Indian city you are in. What politicians are to Delhi and Bollywood stars are to Mumbai, startup founders are to Bengaluru. This played out recently when two prominent startup operators and angel investors met at a Third Wave Coffee outlet in the city, a cafe that startup folks can't get enough of. The way an onlooker described it, by the time these two executives settled down for a chat at this cafe (in which they are incidentally also investors), a long line of people queued up to meet and greet them. We don't know if there were on-the-spot pitches but you get the drift!

