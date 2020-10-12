MC Insider: Why a high-profile delisting bombed, infra buzz on pension funds, YONO hive-off and AIF whispers

Hush-hush tales from the world of stock markets, banking, corporate world and corridors of power
Last Updated: Oct 12, 2020 11:23 AM IST
LISTLESS DELISTING
The failure of a high-profile delisting attempt has got the market scurrying for answers. What went wrong? This happens to be the third delisting bomb by an Indian corporate in the past two years. As it happens in such cases, many theories and much speculation are doing the rounds. We heard whispers in market corridors that suggest that a tug of war was at play between two sides—the promoters and an influential institutional investor. After initially referring to a much higher book value, the promoters slashed that figure, based on revised calculations. This strategy didn’t impress the institutional investor, which belongs to a sector where acquisition price and exit price are crucial elements. It didn’t want to book a loss and hit back with an aggressive bid. Call it playing hardball or an ego clash, but the investors have spoken, and as they say, markets have the last laugh.
AIF THOUGHTS
At least someone’s having an epic 2020. We are talking about Alternate Investment Funds, or AIFs. Did you know that more than $24 billion of assets under management fall under AIFs? Now that’s a pretty big industry that can’t be ignored any more, especially by the market regulator. The recent launch of indices for AIFs is a step in that direction. And if buzz in fund circles is to be believed, listing of AIFs in India is a big-ticket idea whose time is upon us. There is global precedent—Singapore and the UK have AIFs listed. Will Sebi do its thing? Watch this space.
INFRA JUICE
The Modi government has long batted for greater foreign investment in India’s roads, ports and railways. Injecting more moolah in domestic infra can be a good remedy for the slowdown. So far deep-pocketed global pension funds, especially from Canada, have been a big source of those funds. But if the likes of CPPIB and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan can bet on Indian infra, why are domestic pension funds out of the infra picture? Imagine the EPFO investing in a renewable energy project. Radical, right? Our sleuths tell us this feedback has been shared with the government during recent roadshows. Something for the Sarkar to chew on.
SECOND SHOT
Many top global funds have set their sights on the clean energy space, which is starved of cash. But the world of deals can be unpredictable at times. This renewable energy asset, which has been in the market for more than a year, came tantalisingly close to sealing a big deal with a bulge bracket private equity major. Due diligence was done, finishing touches were given, but alas at the last stage, the fund’s investment committee didn’t give a green signal. A classic case of so near and yet so far. But there is hope. We hear the asset will soon be back in the market. Time to sharpen those M&A claws.
RAPID REVIVAL
We told you earlier about the comeback story of a controversy-dogged Mumbai-based company that sacked its founder. The firm in question was rescued by a southern conglomerate that is sewing up a rapid revival plan. The street is very pumped. Now, we have learnt that the new owners, with seasoned skills in turning around sick companies, is taking the inorganic route to strengthen the firm. So is an acquisition on the cards? Looks like it.
BANKING BLUES
When the government launched a central scheme to give loans up to Rs 10,000 for street vendors to restart their business amid the pandemic, the move was lauded by one and all. But here is the flip side. Banks have been asked to accept loan applications primarily through online platforms and dedicated apps. That means street vendors who are hardly tech savvy are left at the mercy of middlemen. In fact, we hear regional units of political parties now offer 'help' to vendors and are even pressurising local branch officials to approve loans quickly. Wonder how many of these applications are from genuine borrowers. Bankers tell us in a scenario where there is no genuine demand for loans, middle men could be misusing the scheme for own gains. One solution could be to say goodbye to digital applications in such cases and allow street vendors to visit branches and apply directly. Is anyone listening?
DIGITAL DILEMMA
The country's largest lender, SBI, has been super excited about its digital platform YONO ever since its launch in November, 2017. Former chairman Rajnish Kumar recently said YONO should have a valuation of $40 billion and the bank will eventually hive off the platform to a separate entity. The valuation figure had raised a few eyebrows. YONO lets SBI customers carry out banking transactions but also investments and e-shopping. The hive-off plan, however, has not gone down well with a section of bank employee union leaders who argue SBI is making a mistake by concentrating a bulk of operations on a digital platform. They say why go to the extent of giving it a separate institutional identity. This will eventually lead to SBI losing control of its digital operations to private partners, they argue. There is a chance that unions may make their displeasure public once SBI makes the plan official. Will SBI have to rethink on YONO?
STARRY-EYED SAGA
The news of the top boss of a global media giant quitting has sent shockwaves across the media fraternity. A little birdie, however, said that this was on expected lines as the corporation’s philosophy and the honcho’s larger-than-life image never seemed to be the best match. Also, the departure of a top executive to a tech giant last year may have played a part in the review of operations at the media company, which witnessed a number of top exits. In his exit interview, the executive gave a scathing review of the top boss and that may have set the ball rolling for a ‘change’. Nonetheless, the buzz is that a string of exits are likely at the media company’s India operations in the next few months.
RATING RATTLE
Banks can be quite ingenious when they are pushed to a corner. Take for instance this lender which was iffy about its long-term bond issuance. Pray why? Well, one of the rating agencies gave it a lower than desired rating and that was hurting the pricing of its proposed issue. What’s more, the lower rating would have made it tough for insurance and pension funds to invest. The lender concerned tried its luck with a peer rating agency, got the desired rating and guess what, launched the bond issue. Wink, wink!
SMALL PICTURE
For months, multiplex chains have been vigorously lobbying for reopening cinema halls across the country. After much dilly-dallying, the government relented. But from word go, it is turning out to be a difficult ride. It is not just the SOPs that have to be followed, particularly the 50 percent seating allowed in halls. Maharashtra, the biggest market for these chains, is still shuttered. More worrying is the severe shortage of a pipeline of big-box movies that could bring back viewers. The James Bond instalment No Time To Die was expected to do the trick but was pushed to next year. The nervousness of multiplex owners is truly edge-of-the-seat stuff.
