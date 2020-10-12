MC Insider: Why a high-profile delisting bombed, infra buzz on pension funds, YONO hive-off and AIF whispers

BANKING BLUES

When the government launched a central scheme to give loans up to Rs 10,000 for street vendors to restart their business amid the pandemic, the move was lauded by one and all. But here is the flip side. Banks have been asked to accept loan applications primarily through online platforms and dedicated apps. That means street vendors who are hardly tech savvy are left at the mercy of middlemen. In fact, we hear regional units of political parties now offer 'help' to vendors and are even pressurising local branch officials to approve loans quickly. Wonder how many of these applications are from genuine borrowers. Bankers tell us in a scenario where there is no genuine demand for loans, middle men could be misusing the scheme for own gains. One solution could be to say goodbye to digital applications in such cases and allow street vendors to visit branches and apply directly. Is anyone listening?

