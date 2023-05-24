MC Insider | Whispers in power corridors, of blueprint and bonhomie, how effective is effectiveness, and more

The good tough client

The CMO of a large brand seems to be calm and composed on social media. However, we hear he is tough with his agency, in a good way. An industry mole tells us this CMO who has been working very closely with an award-winning agency for years, micromanages everything. That’s because he wants perfection and nothing else. The work on the brand is intense and the mood he sets up is equally intense during the meetings. The agency doesn’t mind it because he is the one that’s keeping them on their toes.