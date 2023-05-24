MC Insider | Whispers in power corridors, of blueprint and bonhomie, how effective is effectiveness, and more

Hush-hush tales from the world of stock markets, banking, corporate world and corridors of power
Last Updated: May 24, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST
Election mantra
The shock waves from the Karnataka election results seem to have reached Delhi with whispers in sarkari corridors hinting that ministers have been told to step up their engagement with the media, especially to highlight the achievements of the government, which soon completes nine years in power. We hear that a few ministers, who are believed to have a good connect in their respective home states, have been identified and may be told to march homewards soon to focus on the general elections next year. Time to send troops home for the big battle? Game on!
Nature boy!
Looks like the nature bug has bitten this seasoned dealmaker with a leading i-bank! Word has it that the gentleman who has been involved in headline-grabbing with landmark transactions in the technology and outsourcing space in the past was on a brief hiatus recently. But why? Well, he was catering to his passion - wildlife photography. We now hear post an internal rejig in the concerned vertical, he is likely to take up a new role within the same firm.
A studied approach
M&A and fund-raising activity seems to be picking up slowly and steadily in the niche education loan space. As the stake sale plans of the education-focused lender of a financial services behemoth nears the last stage, we pick up that a capital raise is in the works at another firm in the segment which is keen on onboarding PE investors. Keep a watch...
Building comradery
A new chief of a major ad network is meeting chiefs of rival networks. We hear this gentleman has big plans to revamp the agency and is meeting fellow senior management and executives to sound off his ideas. This is an unusual but refreshing change. He has been given constructive feedback by his industry well-wishers. In an industry, where egos are bigger than the business itself, this kind of culture is a reflection of the advent of new times.
The good tough client
The CMO of a large brand seems to be calm and composed on social media. However, we hear he is tough with his agency, in a good way. An industry mole tells us this CMO who has been working very closely with an award-winning agency for years, micromanages everything. That’s because he wants perfection and nothing else. The work on the brand is intense and the mood he sets up is equally intense during the meetings. The agency doesn’t mind it because he is the one that’s keeping them on their toes.
Effectiveness of Effectiveness
The awards season is in full swing. We hear this year a bunch of agencies are betting big on categories that focus on creative effectiveness more than ever. Looks like there are two major reasons for it. One, large global brands are pushing for long-term campaigns and brands are using this as an opportunity to measure their effectiveness through awards. Two, a few agencies that have tight budgets are just betting big on the effectiveness of effectiveness. #IYKYK.
