MC Insider: VC Partners' Excel problems, road asset divestment in works, bypolls aftermath and more

THE AFTERMATH OF POLLS

The results of the assembly and Lok Sabha bye-election announced earlier this week have set tongues wagging within the BJP over the performance of the ruling party in Himachal Pradesh where it not only lost three assembly constituencies but also the prestigious Mandi Lok Sabha seat to the Congress party. Questions are being asked over the BJP’s performance in the home state of its national president JP Nadda. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur has blamed the price rise for the loss but party insiders say that the humiliating defeat has put him in the dock with many suggesting that the BJP might as well replace him ahead of assembly polls in the state scheduled in December 2022.

