MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Hush-hush tales from the world of stock markets, banking, corporate world and corridors of power

MC Insider: VC Partners' Excel problems, road asset divestment in works, bypolls aftermath and more

Hush-hush tales from the world of stock markets, banking, corporate world and corridors of power

Moneycontrol News

Last Updated: November 08, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST

VC FIRMS AND EXCEL HABITS

VC FIRMS AND EXCEL HABITS

Millionaire Partners at VC firms who sit on boards of unicorns and have enormous public profiles can't seem to figure out...Microsoft Excel! Yes, you heard that right folks! LPs, the people who invest in VC firms, are finding basic mistakes in the fund performance numbers submitted by VCs. The reason? When young VC analysts or associates do this, it is a key, painstaking part of their job. But for Partners, it is just another haphazard thing to do amid fundraising, investing and portfolio calls. "How can these millionaires make basic copy-paste Excel errors?!" one LP fumed.

ACCELERATING DEAL TIMELINES

ACCELERATING DEAL TIMELINES

Word has it that a recent big-bang deal in the electric mobility space was sealed at lightning speed because of an all-important call made right at the outset by the incoming investor. As soon as the deal opportunity was known, the top brass of the global fund got in touch with the head honcho of the conglomerate concerned and expressed interest and voila, the rest as they say is history! Clearly, it helps to get an early green signal from the top when it comes to mega transactions.

THE ROAD LESS TRAVELLED?! 

THE ROAD LESS TRAVELLED?! 

One of the world’s biggest asset managers is looking to divest its road assets in India and a Big 4 firm is running the sale process we hear. A clutch of Canadian funds and other prominent players in the segment are vying for this deal. The recent Rs 5,347 crore fundraising by IRB Infra, the largest equity fundraising by an Indian roads developer, seems to have shaken up the space for sure.

A DIWALI DAMP SQUIB AT MINT ROAD

A DIWALI DAMP SQUIB AT MINT ROAD

The deadlock on the long-pending wage settlement issue of RBI employees was supposed to end before Diwali. At least that was the promise given to trade union representatives by the RBI top management. Yet, there is no final decision. We hear there was a meeting between employee representatives and the RBI Governor just before Diwali where the Governor repeated his promise of an early resolution. But the meeting ended inconclusively. Logically, the employees are a bit disappointed. The continuing deadlock has dampened the festive mood. Any decision on the wage issue is now likely only after the Diwali holidays. A not-so-happy Diwali for RBI staff this year!

FUNDRAISING HACKS

FUNDRAISING HACKS

This entrepreneur, known for his Twitter jokes and threads, has become the talk of the town among journalists. The person is generally happy to chat, but ever so often, goes totally off the radar, bordering on rude. He's still active on social media but tries to stay under the radar of reporters. After this happened 2-3 times, reporters figured out the reason. He goes silent every time his company is raising funds because he doesn't want the news to leak. What's funny though is that the news leaks anyway!

CURIOUS CASE OF UNRECOGNIZABLE BIG 4 PARTNER!

CURIOUS CASE OF UNRECOGNIZABLE BIG 4 PARTNER!

Working from home during the pandemic, we have all grown yogi-like beards, put on weight, lost weight and changed our looks. This caused problems at one Big 4 firm where people were not able to recognize a partner on video call because he looked so different from his display picture taken pre-pandemic. On confidential calls, this became an actual issue, and the partner had to take a new picture later and send it to HR to use here forth. This pandemic is giving us challenges we never even imagined!

THE AFTERMATH OF POLLS

THE AFTERMATH OF POLLS

The results of the assembly and Lok Sabha bye-election announced earlier this week have set tongues wagging within the BJP over the performance of the ruling party in Himachal Pradesh where it not only lost three assembly constituencies but also the prestigious Mandi Lok Sabha seat to the Congress party. Questions are being asked over the BJP’s performance in the home state of its national president JP Nadda. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur has blamed the price rise for the loss but party insiders say that the humiliating defeat has put him in the dock with many suggesting that the BJP might as well replace him ahead of assembly polls in the state scheduled in December 2022.

Note to the Readers : Chances are you love a juicy story as much as we hacks do and you might have one to share. Please share the story in an email to MCInsider@nw18.com.

Also, spare a moment to tell us what you think of this series. Send your hosannas and howls to the same email address.

tags #Business #Companies #Market #MC Insider

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.