MC Insider: A sour infra bet turns the tide, API play chases top dollars, bank versus union & more

When the markets take a toll

It turns out that this company, which raised a decent amount in its Series A round, recently acquired a Mumbai-based early-stage startup for zero rupees because the market and margins killed the business, which started only during the pandemic. That was despite the latter being backed by a few marquee investors from Silicon Valley. Both companies dabbled in an industry which is expected to benefit after the pandemic and the fears Covid has instilled in people's minds. Before the acquisition, the acquirer was only consumer facing but now is prepping to expand its reach and also cater to small and medium enterprises. The founder (and team) of the acquiree have already moved cities to help scale up operations under the new owner but its investors, who pumped in seed money -- albeit a small amount -- are most likely to write off their investment in the startup.

