MC Insider: A sour infra bet turns the tide, API play chases top dollars, bank versus union & more

Last Updated: May 08, 2023 / 07:19 AM IST
Turkish affair
Marriage bells are ringing in this family which backs this old, well-known brokerage. A little birdie told us that the big fat destination wedding is taking place in the land of the Ottoman Empire - Turkey and charter planes will be in business with the who's who of Dalal Street likely to be in attendance.
A long-awaited rally?
Word has it that the bourses have taken notice of the unusual spurt in the trading volumes of an infra player. The stock that has slumped since its listing has suddenly rallied in the last one month. We also hear that a stake buy is on the cards soon, ahead of a key cash infusion event. Market observers expect the stock to see a bounce post the announcement of the good news but for retail investors, the wait may be longer before they break even.
Cash is a no-go
A real-estate major has announced its plans to expand into Mumbai and Pune. We now hear the firm had strong reasons for choosing these cities over Delhi and even Ahmedabad. A market insider said that the real-estate developer may recognise Delhi as a lucrative market but they don't want to go there as of now because of its reputation as an "all-cash market". That is also the reason the real-estate major is choosing to stay away from Gujarat's fast-growing market in the capital city. De-mon and RERA be damned, realty remains realty!
Rejig route
A few weeks ago, we told you about an auto major which sold a significant stake in its subsidiary in a hurry and below the market price. Rumour has it that it was done to allegedly set off capital gains made in an earlier sale. Now we hear that the firm wants to take the restructuring exercise further, especially coz the subsidiary's recent earnings were a hit. So will it sell more stake? Any guesses?
API Angle
A pharma major has been eyeing the sale of its API business to deleverage its balance sheet. Market insiders say that private-equity firms are showing interest in the business given that it is a fast-growing segment. PE interest in the segment had taken off post the pandemic and that does not seem to have flagged.
No trade unions please
This south-based private sector bank, one of the few among Indian private banks where trade unions have been active all these years, is planning a big clamp down on employees engaging in trade union activities, sources in the know say. This will include making it mandatory for new staff to give an undertaking and confirm no participation in union activities. Similar exercises in the past have not really showed any results. Trade unions have found a way to stay afloat. Will the management tactics work this time?
When the markets take a toll
It turns out that this company, which raised a decent amount in its Series A round, recently acquired a Mumbai-based early-stage startup for zero rupees because the market and margins killed the business, which started only during the pandemic. That was despite the latter being backed by a few marquee investors from Silicon Valley. Both companies dabbled in an industry which is expected to benefit after the pandemic and the fears Covid has instilled in people's minds. Before the acquisition, the acquirer was only consumer facing but now is prepping to expand its reach and also cater to small and medium enterprises. The founder (and team) of the acquiree have already moved cities to help scale up operations under the new owner but its investors, who pumped in seed money -- albeit a small amount -- are most likely to write off their investment in the startup.
