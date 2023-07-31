MC Insider | Troubled startup tries to retain founder, finserv firm suddenly turns hot, real war in realty, and more!

Bye Bye Founder?

Things seem to be going from bad to ugly for this startup in town. It has tried multiple things to stay afloat but everyone is slowly losing conviction, including one of its co-founders. They wanted to call it quits earlier this year but a peer convinced them to stay on for a few more months, at least. The co-founder revived the quit call recently but since the startup is in troubled waters, a fellow founding team mate pleaded the person to hold on because it would have created a negative perception in this situation. The co-founder has agreed, for now, but the caveat? This person leaves soon after the next funding round is closed, or by the end of this calendar year, whichever is earlier. Talk about skin in the game.