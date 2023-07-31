MC Insider | Troubled startup tries to retain founder, finserv firm suddenly turns hot, real war in realty, and more!

Hush-hush tales from the world of stock markets, banking, corporate world and corridors of power
Bye Bye Founder?
Things seem to be going from bad to ugly for this startup in town. It has tried multiple things to stay afloat but everyone is slowly losing conviction, including one of its co-founders. They wanted to call it quits earlier this year but a peer convinced them to stay on for a few more months, at least. The co-founder revived the quit call recently but since the startup is in troubled waters, a fellow founding team mate pleaded the person to hold on because it would have created a negative perception in this situation. The co-founder has agreed, for now, but the caveat? This person leaves soon after the next funding round is closed, or by the end of this calendar year, whichever is earlier. Talk about skin in the game.
He told you so!
An analyst pitched a financial services company at Rs 500 per share to several institutional clients but his recommendation found no takers. The company was always seen as a poor cousin of a larger competitor. But since the pitch, the firm has surged sharply with customers warming up to new products. As the tide has turned, the analyst is now flooded with calls from fund managers, it seems. Guess what new he has to tell them now! "I told you so!" As they say, stocks are a rare commodity which see more demand at higher prices!
Nowhere to hide
The real estate business is piling up one concrete block after another, but the rumour has it that a growing discord has strained the business relation between two ancillary suppliers – a bigger player with a strong pedigree having a strategic stake in a smaller peer - trying to benefit from this uptake. If market chatter is to be believed, things have soured between the two companies to such an extent that the bigger firm is apparently eyeing the sale of its stake in the smaller company. The smaller peer not only faces selling pressure now but also a perception risk as the stake of the bigger player added dollops of corporate governance points!
Merchant banker wars!
Intense rivalry among merchant bankers to snatch deals from each other in the fund-raising market is well known. We now hear whispers about this particular official who was working with a rival earlier - it seems he is now leaving no stone unturned to ensure deals don't go to his former employer. The feeling is, unsurprisingly, mutual. Whenever a new issuer lands in the market and starts talks with one of the two bankers, the buzz is that the other jumps in promising a sweeter deal and even shows the rival in poor light to the client. Bring it on!
Clients at shoots
Ad shoots are always a tense and intense time for people on sets. It is typically always made worse when there would be a client on set. There are many kinds - meddlers and micromanagers, clueless control freaks and celebrity chasers. One veteran ad woman looks back not so fondly to the days when clients would come to shoots and stay all day when they knew celebrities would be around. Not much has changed. When there’s a celebrity on shoot expect star-struck clients to arrive bright and early, selfie stick and family in tow. But, as the executive remembers, that’s better than the client who came to a shoot for a pain relief product and proceeded to rub the ointment on the saree-clad model’s bare back because he wanted to show the male model how it’s done!
You had me at Hello, or lunch
Mad Men, glamorous, bold and over-the-top creative mavericks clinking cocktail glasses at lunch. We all know advertising is a personality-driven business. Big names and personal brands who have the power to make or break an agency’s fortunes. These men and some women have the power to swing even a losing pitch. Some agency heads crib about the fact that certain clients tell them they have a strong chance to win a pitch and then there are two men who can just swoop in and take it all. For these creative czars, all it takes is a lunch with a client to retain or win the pitch. Wine, dine and win, while the rest are left eating grapes. Hope they aren’t too sour.
Demons of Cinema
A veteran actor of the Indian film industry lashed out at the producers and exhibitors of the country calling them demons to take away the lion's share of the profits of a film, leaving pennies for workers like the technicians and the projectionists. The actor had an outburst at a recent event and said that the remuneration of those who worked the hardest while making a film was the lowest and that their payment was one-thousandth of those sitting comfortably on their chairs referring to actors. He then went on to say that when a film is successful, the major share of the profits are taken away by demons referring to distributors and exhibitors.
'Friendly' visits
This quasi-government company has been under the scanner for corporate governance issues. On one hand, the regulatory bodies seem to be investigating the company, especially the Chairman and the head of a subsidiary, which is at the centre of the probe. On the other hand, the company's headquarters, we are told, had a visitor that raised some eyebrows. A senior bureaucrat from the ministry visited the office and spent time with the chairman. We are told both seemed at ease and rather friendly. Employees who are confused about the fate of the company, given the regulatory probe, are now wondering - will there be a twist in the tale?
