you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Hush-hush tales from the world of stock markets, banking, corporate world and corridors of power

MC Insider: Top level exit buzz, Tiger Global's next bet, VC fundraising plans, QIP in works and more

Moneycontrol News

Last Updated: October 18, 2021 / 08:02 AM IST

CHANAKYA'S CHANAKYA

This Nifty50 company is likely to see a top-level change in the coming weeks, as one of its veteran executives is set to retire. While the company is expected to unveil a succession plan soon, one internal candidate with a global profile is currently seen as the favourite for this role. People who have worked with this savvy executive describe him as 'Chanakya's Chanakya'. Bemused, we asked them why. "He spends a significant portion of his time mapping every important executive in the company, including those who could come in his way up the corporate ladder - the books they read, the actions they take, how they think and behave. A lot of people at the top may not like him but they also know he is too powerful now." We will know in the coming weeks if it is finally coronation time for Chanakya's Chanakya.

THE NEW AGE ART OF SAYONARA

Top executives have a peculiar way of leaving this unicorn. They don't resign, they go on a sabbatical. "It is really hard to leave otherwise. So people generally say they are going on a sabbatical and never return," a former employee said. This has become such a pattern that whenever an overworked and burnt executive says he/she is going on a sabbatical or even taking a break for a couple of weeks, the buzz gets louder and louder of an impending exit. This unicorn currently has one top executive who is on a sabbatical and at least one more key leader who is going on one. Will it be another case of out of sight, out of mind? Watch this space.

VENTURE CAPITAL FOMO

This VC fund is in talks to raise a new fund, and things were going well to raise about $150 million, until the fund saw a rival fund raise over $200 million with relative ease. "I was happy with our process but seeing them I feel like a total idiot," one person said. The said VC fund is now ramping up fundraising and making new plans, only because of the crazy boom market for startups and VCs. The competition seems to never end!

UNICORNS: THEN AND NOW!

For the longest time, becoming a startup unicorn was an achievement, a sign that your company has accomplished something, is rather unique, and destined for breakout success. This year, when India has seen 33 unicorns - more than all previous years combined, not so much. Investors are now realising that a unicorn is now not a sign of getting somewhere, but a sign of things just starting, driven only by excitement. "Today becoming a unicorn means your work is getting started, and is riskier than ever," a founder said. Look how times change!

PUBLIC MARKET INVESTOR, PRIVATE MARKET SHOCKS

This wealth manager and public markets investor has recently made a slew of startup bets, even raising two dedicated funds for it. The problem is the onerous terms that the fund is asking for, shocking at least two founders. The fund wants the right to invest in competitors at any point, share all information with them, force its exit via a merger between competing companies, and despite being a small shareholder, command more rights than any other investor. Particularly in the current founder's market, these terms won't fly, and a few screaming matches may result in a reality check for the investor.

WHO KILLED THE DEAL?

The deal was seen big. There were industry titans involved. Huge money was promised. Alas! The beast died even before it took the first baby steps. Yes, we are talking about the failed bid by a bulge bracket global investor which had joined hands with an industry veteran to tap the lucrative Indian mortgage market. But who really killed the deal? Was it the promoter? Was it the regulator? Or someone else? There is always more than meets the eye in the business world. A little birdie tells us Delhi wasn't really happy with the profile of the potential buyers and there were informal exchanges between the parent of the target firm and the top babus in Delhi. Once the big brother said no, the fate of the deal was decided at that very moment is what the grapevine suggests. The rest was all part of the script. As they say, nothing happens without a reason!

WILL QIPS RETURN AFTER A LULL?

There seems to be a trend reversal in 2021 compared to 2020 when QIPs dominated the market. YTD, 2021 recorded 28 QIPs amounting to $5.2 billion, 43 percent lower fund raising. IPO volumes, on the other hand, recorded the highest for the YTD period since 2011. But we hear a mega QIP from the financial services space is in the works. It may buck this trend and hit the markets soon.

TIGER SET TO TAKE A BITE OF THIS PIZZA

Food tech and the cloud kitchen brands are currently seeing a lot of investment activity and interest, as more people are ordering food online post-pandemic. The space hasn't escaped the notice of Tiger Global, which is one of the biggest investors in the Indian startup ecosystem this year. There is buzz that it is in talks to lead a funding round for a nearly decade-old cloud kitchen brand. While its desi meal combinations in a compact box made this brand hugely popular, what's also attracting investor interest is its delivery-only pizza brand. That seems to have got the mojo back in this cloud kitchen startup, amidst the huge funding interest in this space.

TIME TO CALL TRUCE?

Recently, two prominent Indians landed in a neighbouring nation and turned out to be state guests at different functions. One of them, believed to be an old and a close friend of the head of state arrived on a special flight arranged by his friends to get him from New Delhi! During his visit, local media thought he was going to bat for the Indian government. But this gentleman did exactly the opposite! He took on to senior mandarins of the Indian government and blamed them for the deteriorating relationship between India and the neighbourhood nation. Some believe this gentleman can be relied upon by the Indian government to improve ties between both nations.

RETAIL REIT THERAPY

Word on the street is that this global investment giant is in early-stage discussions with a domestic realtor for a..wait for it…pure-play retail assets REIT ( real estate investment trust). The global investor has denied any such plans but the buzz about this potential deal, which may involve a combination of pan-India assets, refuses to die down. Similar REITS have been pulled off in Singapore and the US and one will have to wait and watch to see if an Indian avatar does indeed fructify.

AN EMOTIONAL GOODBYE BEFORE DEFECTION

Jammu and Kashmir politicians Devender Singh Rana and Surjit Singh Salathia joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on October 11 after a decade-long association with Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference (NC). A few days ago, the two leaders reached's Farooq’s Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar to convey their decision. Farooq Abdullah met the two leaders soon after attending the condolence meeting with the family of Makhan Lal Bindroo, a pharmacist who was shot dead at his shop a few miles away. His son Omar Abdullah, considered very close to Rana, also joined in. Though Farooq saw it coming, yet the two leaders informing him about their decision left the 83-year old politician with a lump in his throat. “I have always treated Devender like I do my son Omar. Well, I am no one to stop you,” Farooq said before the two defecting leaders left his house.

Note to the Readers : Chances are you love a juicy story as much as we hacks do and you might have one to share. Please share the story in an email to MCInsider@nw18.com.

Also, spare a moment to tell us what you think of this series. Send your hosannas and howls to the same email address.

