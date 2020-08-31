MC Insider: The infra baron who wants it all, IPO whispers, deal alert, stock manoeuvres and more

NEAT TRICK



Online education and edutech firms are the flavour of the season. No surprise then that market operators are busy trying to spin a story around this firm that pioneered this business in India. Earlier this month, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIIT) raised its stake in the company. Soon after, volumes in the stock began steadily rising. The price too is inching up. Despite its legacy, fund managers and HNIs have never fallen over each other to buy this stock. One Dalal Street heavyweight had a brief affair with the stock way back in 2001, but that ended in a heartbreak in less than a year. The dotcom boom had gone bust. Yet, this reputed—and outspoken—investor chose to publicly back this stock and even spoke of it as the next big thing in IT. Imagine his shock when he found that the promoters had pared their holdings in one particular quarter after a dull financial performance. Wonder what he would he have to say about the turn of events.

