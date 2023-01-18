MC Insider: The curious case of a stock rerating, art of surveys and a VC firm in trouble



Old wine in new bottle?

This firm seems to have tried out an interesting approach to drive a rerating of its stock. The market was surprised when the latest quarterly disclosure of shareholdings revealed a surge in FII holding. But on closer look, it emerges that the increase in FII holding is because of a reclassification of a couple of large investors. These investors who were initially tagged as public investors, have now been reclassified as FIIs. The company has not given any reason for the reclassification, but market chatter is that the move is allegedly aimed at shoring up sentiment for the stock. A section of market players appears to have been responsive to this rejig, though. The stock, which struggled through 2022, has risen sharply of late.





D-Street debut in the works





This consumer brand, which shares its name with a politician and nearly stitched a deal with a private equity fund a few years back, is now gearing up for a listing and has engaged bankers for the same. How the times change!





The art of the survey







Karnataka is going to vote in the Assembly elections in the next three months and several poll agencies have already begun surveys to determine who wins. According to insiders, there are at least two dozens agencies conducting surveys for various clients. KPCC president DK Shivakumar has been conducting surveys for the past one year and at least three different agencies are on his list. We hear that he is boasting in private that Congress is winning about 125-130 seats in the 224 member assembly and he is going to be the chief minister. Rahul Gandhi has his own team which is also conducting the surveys. His people are discreet and not sharing any information about the outcome. Siddaramaiah, the most popular leader of the Congress, is yet to understand these things and his coterie is forcing him to hire someone to help them. Siddaramaiah quipped “why hire someone? If you pay some extra money, the same people who are conducting surveys for the others will change a few seats here and there and give it to us?”. For a change, the JDS of the Gowda clan is also hiring a professional agency to strategise their election.





Banking ambitions

India’s big NBFCs have long denied their banking ambitions saying they are content with non-banking avatars as it makes more business sense. But there seems to a rethinking on this stance of late. There are internal discussions happening on the pros and cons of throwing the hat in the ring at the top levels of at least two major NBFCs, we hear. The rethinking has come due to RBI’s constant tightening of NBFC regulations that offer no major incentive to shadow banks at this point. Also, intense rivalry from banks in the same business areas and major FOMO too seem to be playing a role. To be sure, nothing is decided but options are open on the table to tap the universal banking licence route. Maybe we should get ready for some surprise announcements. Fingers crossed!





Chaos is brewing

There has been a lot happening at this venture capital firm of late. If alleged financial misappropriation by its portfolio companies' founders were not enough, an ousted founder is understood to be preparing to file a sexual harassment lawsuit against a top partner. A little birdie says that a power struggle may be brewing within the firm in India. There's another partner who is dialling up the right numbers to wrest control from the incumbent chief. Meanwhile, the VC firm hasn't made any significant bets in several months.





Insecure clientele

A bunch of advertisers are working with specialised digital agencies with one specific task - to create something that will go viral. However, they are keeping the identity of these agencies under wraps. To the extent of telling these agencies to not share the campaigns on the agency site or on social media. We hear that clients who have got recent success with viral ideas are getting insecure and don't want competition to know their creative secrets. Moreover, we hear that these clients are not even letting their other agency partners know about this arrangement. It is secret sauce indeed.





Fishing for ideas

Not so long ago a legacy agency had called out a brand for using their pitched idea without consent. We hear that after that episode, the agency has slowed down on pitching new businesses and is asking for a fee for every idea. According to an agency insider, several brand managers are approaching them at this time of the year for fishing ideas. "Annual budgets need to be exhausted before the new financial year starts. They want quick and cheap ideas. We are not falling for these tactics," the insider tells us. Once bitten twice shy!



Note to readers: Chances are you love a juicy story as much as we hacks do and you might have one to share. Please share the story in an email to MCInsider@nw18.com. Also, spare a moment to tell us what you think of this series. Send your hosannas and howls to the same email address.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE