 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness
Moneycontrol News
Jan 18, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST

MC Insider: The curious case of a stock rerating, art of surveys and a VC firm in trouble


Old wine in new bottle?

This firm seems to have tried out an interesting approach to drive a rerating of its stock. The market was surprised when the latest quarterly disclosure of shareholdings revealed a surge in FII holding. But on closer look, it emerges that the increase in FII holding is because of a reclassification of a couple of large investors. These investors who were initially tagged as public investors, have now been reclassified as FIIs. The company has not given any reason for the reclassification, but market chatter is that the move is allegedly aimed at shoring up sentiment for the stock. A section of market players appears to have been responsive to this rejig, though. The stock, which struggled through 2022, has risen sharply of late.


D-Street debut in the works


This consumer brand, which shares its name with a politician and nearly stitched a deal with a private equity fund a few years back, is now gearing up for a listing and has engaged bankers for the same. How the times change!


The art of the survey


Karnataka is going to vote in the Assembly elections in the next three months and several poll agencies have already begun surveys to determine who wins. According to insiders, there are at least two dozens agencies conducting surveys for various clients. KPCC president DK Shivakumar has been conducting surveys for the past one year and at least three different agencies are on his list. We hear that he is boasting in private that Congress is winning about 125-130 seats in the 224 member assembly and he is going to be the chief minister. Rahul Gandhi has his own team which is also conducting the surveys. His people are discreet and not sharing any information about the outcome. Siddaramaiah, the most popular leader of the Congress, is yet to understand these things and his coterie is forcing him to hire someone to help them. Siddaramaiah quipped “why hire someone? If you pay some extra money, the same people who are conducting surveys for the others will change a few seats here and there and give it to us?”. For a change, the JDS of the Gowda clan is also hiring a professional agency to strategise their election.