MC Insider: The curious case of a stock rerating, art of surveys and a VC firm in trouble

The art of the survey



Karnataka is going to vote in the Assembly elections in the next three months and several poll agencies have already begun surveys to determine who wins. According to insiders, there are at least two dozens agencies conducting surveys for various clients. KPCC president DK Shivakumar has been conducting surveys for the past one year and at least three different agencies are on his list. We hear that he is boasting in private that Congress is winning about 125-130 seats in the 224 member assembly and he is going to be the chief minister. Rahul Gandhi has his own team which is also conducting the surveys. His people are discreet and not sharing any information about the outcome. Siddaramaiah, the most popular leader of the Congress, is yet to understand these things and his coterie is forcing him to hire someone to help them. Siddaramaiah quipped “why hire someone? If you pay some extra money, the same people who are conducting surveys for the others will change a few seats here and there and give it to us?”. For a change, the JDS of the Gowda clan is also hiring a professional agency to strategise their election.

