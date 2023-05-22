MC Insider: The big promotion with some help from the rival, a party invite to trouble, an earworm of a jingle and more

Hush-hush tales from the world of stock markets, banking, corporate world and corridors of power
Last Updated: May 22, 2023 / 08:47 AM IST
Playing with fire
It came as a bit of a surprise to the industry watchers when this tech major gave a big promotion to one of its senior executives. Some said it was because the company chief and the executive have become good pals over the last year or so. They apparently are on the same page more often than not but a little birdie tells us there is more to the elevation than meets the eye. The investors of one of the main rivals had reached out to this executive with an offer to take over as the chief executive officer. There might also have been a lunch at a 5-star hotel. When this executive's boss came to know of the poaching attempt, he was incensed. He called up and blasted one of the rival's board members.
Policy and polls
Come elections, this politician gets loud on a specific policy issue but almost never follows up the shrill rhetoric with action. People tracking this policy area say they expect more fireworks in the run-up to the 2024 general elections. More so because one of the lieutenants is trying to bag a ticket. There are whispers that the lieutenant has been tasked with attracting an important and specific demographic of voters. If he succeeds in polarising them, it will help his master make a case for him at the party headquarters.
The search for the best 'pitch'
An investor adviser of a flamboyant cricketer redeemed all his investments, worth Rs 100 crore, from a small-cap equity fund a couple of months ago. The fund was not doing well compared to its peers and the investment was held for a year, making the gains eligible to be taxed at the concessional rate of 10 percent as long-term capital gains. The money was moved to a small-cap equity fund of another fund house with a promise to remain invested for a year. Such moves happen in the world of hot (and smart) money. The trouble (for the fund house) begins if hot money enters small-cap equity funds with relatively lower assets under management and illiquid stocks. Exits need to be planned well. Our rumour owl tells us that the adviser is keen to move the money once again but this time, the reason is not known.
RSVP regrets?
This brokerage has seen exponential growth over the last few years and there are rumors swirling that its political connections enable its alleged shenanigans. Be that as it may, the brokerage was happily bobbing along in its little pond of success till it decided to throw a bash to announce its arrival in the big league. Perhaps to drive home the point, the brokerage is said to have invited someone senior from a quasi-regulatory body too. Insiders say that the executive was taken aback by the scale of the brokerage's success and may have moved the regulatory lens onto the firm. "Big mistake, huge", as Julia Roberts says in the smash hit Pretty Woman.
Sandy deals
All roads from Dalal Street now lead to... Marina Bay Sands. Two companies — an engineering construction company and a logistics player — are tipped to be headed there to get investors on their side this week. Market chatter indicates that the two companies may also be open to inducting PE investors. The government’s infrastructure push has kept stocks in this space buzzing. And logistics, again, is a theme that investors favour. The pricing of some of these deals will be a key trigger for these stocks going ahead.
Cant get you out of my head!
In the week gone by a jingle was haunting Fintwit. The little song was advertising a trader-trainer's academy but sounded mighty familiar to a 1990s jingle for a biscuit brand. What irked listeners who aren't big fans of the trader was that the song was an earworm. You couldn't shake it off even if you didn't like what it represents. Let's see if you can spot that jingle, dear reader, and let us know if it sneaked into a boring office meeting.
To sue or not to sue?
The festering cold war between the aggressive co-founder of this firm and a prominent board member is well known. The clash of egos and personal attacks have on several occasions played out on social media, making headlines. After the latest personal attack by one of them, the feud will likely escalate and even reach the courts, or so we hear. One of the parties is mulling a defamation case if personal attacks continue but a decision is yet to be taken. Watch this space.
Note to the Readers : Chances are you love a juicy story as much as we hacks do and you might have one to
share. Please share the story in an email to MCInsider@nw18.com.
Also, spare a moment to tell us what you think of this series. Send your hosannas and howls to the same email address.