MC Insider: The banker plotting a comeback, power struggle in Chhattisgarh, no ‘short’ cuts for this chain and more

‘COMEBACK’ BANKER

Times heals everything, or does it? So believes this old era superstar banker who went down under a heavy scam that is linked to not only the bank he built but each and everyone in his family, clients and immediate circles. The man, currently in jail, is quietly making his moves for an image rebuilding—planting ghost articles, getting his army of lawyers pursue his battles aggressively and planning his comeback in a new avatar once the dust settles. And the plan already seems to be working. A few of his close aides have already got bail and the attempts are on to free him. Old buddies are in touch with the banker for a comeback. The idea is to wait till the waves recede (read media scrutiny) and hit the sea at the right time. Will it work? Well, the man is a master at networking and has friends in powerful places. Nothing can be ruled out. Let's watch!

