Hush-hush tales from the world of stock markets, banking, corporate world and corridors of power

MC Insider: The banker plotting a comeback, power struggle in Chhattisgarh, no ‘short’ cuts for this chain and more

Moneycontrol News

Last Updated: September 06, 2021 / 08:04 AM IST

‘COMEBACK’ BANKER

Times heals everything, or does it? So believes this old era superstar banker who went down under a heavy scam that is linked to not only the bank he built but each and everyone in his family, clients and immediate circles. The man, currently in jail, is quietly making his moves for an image rebuilding—planting ghost articles, getting his army of lawyers pursue his battles aggressively and planning his comeback in a new avatar once the dust settles. And the plan already seems to be working. A few of his close aides have already got bail and the attempts are on to free him. Old buddies are in touch with the banker for a comeback. The idea is to wait till the waves recede (read media scrutiny) and hit the sea at the right time. Will it work? Well, the man is a master at networking and has friends in powerful places. Nothing can be ruled out. Let's watch!

IN THE STREETS, IN THE SHEETS

This well-known venture capitalist has been drawing guffaws in private circles for the huge difference in what he tweets and how he behaves in real life. While he talks about unit economics, respecting founders and building profitable companies, he consistently advises founders to burn cash, be super aggressive, bordering on misbehaviour. The VC’s peers and friends have become more cautious about everything he says. Caution in the streets, aggressive in the sheets!

POWER TUSSLE

The Congress high command is again in a tight spot, this time in Chhattisgarh. A little birdie tells us that the high command is divided over the candidate for chief minister. While Rahul Gandhi is in favour of continuing with Bhupesh Baghel, the incumbent chief minister of the state, Priyanka Gandhi wants to deliver on the promise of ‘seat sharing’ and pass on the baton to the health minister of the state, TS Singhdeo. Singhdeo, a royal, has been pressing his case for the post of chief minister after the completion of two and a half years of the government. But to no one’s surprise, Baghel is reluctant to step down. Meanwhile, Singhdeo is mulling his next move. Will he follow Jyotiraditya Scindia’s suit and join the BJP, we wonder.

CUTS AND COMMISSIONS

The commercial nexus between diagnostic labs and doctors/hospitals is all too familiar. But it came out more openly, with a South-based lab chain's IPO. One of the selling points of the IPO was the chain's low reliance on referrals from doctors and hospitals or the B2B segment the industry calls it. The chain says it gets bulk of its revenues from customer walk-ins, which means that it doesn't have to give cuts and commissions that range around 25-30% per test, thereby giving it a better margin profile than its peers. The lab chain may be loved by investors, but can draw the ire of its stakeholders. You know who they are.

HARD TASKMASTER

Mansukh Mandaviya is a hard taskmaster in the Modi government. He was given charge of the crucial Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilisers portfolios that hold the key for the health of the country in a recent cabinet reshuffle. His deft handling of amphotericin-B shortages—the critical antifungal used in treatment won him laurels. Now he managed to get the new list of essential medicines that the government has to revise every five years, but was stuck for sometime due to COVID. Here he used both his offices to get things rolling fast. The Health Ministry prepares a list of drugs eligible for price regulation, following which the Department of Pharmaceuticals, which comes under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, incorporates them into Schedule 1 of DPCO. Now prices of 39 important drugs will become affordable.

PHARMA CHURN

The job market has truly opened up and almost every industry is seeing significant churn. Why would the pharma industry, one of the expectant stars of the pandemic be any different? The buzz is that a major domestic pharma company is set to lose some top officials while another company, its close competitor, is preparing to beefup its team for injectables business. We also hear the industry is also bracing for some deals. All in all, watch out for some heavy-duty action in the coming days.

ANYTHING FOR TALENT

War for talent is now an all too familiar theme. But the craziness of it is reaching new heights every day. According to an industry source, a US-based company that is shortly going public has acquired a Bengaluru-based company just for talent. The company paid $50 million because the founders were AI/ML experts and had a 25-member team. "The company that bought the firm thought that if they were to build a 25 member AI/ML team in the Bay Area, it would cost more than $50 million to do that. So it is better off buying the team in Bengaluru. The team is locked in because obviously, they had a staggered payment when they acquired the firm. People are doing all kinds of things to acquire talent, we hear.

COMPETING BETS

Venture Capital investors pride themselves on backing a single player in the sector, but this one fund breaks this convention —rather often. True to form, this top fund has three bets in the book keeping and SME commerce space. While the fund internally says that its latest investment is its big bet, entrepreneurs still remain unconvinced. More the merrier seems to be its mantra on investments. Much like the spray and pray approach of several startups in India.

Note to the Readers : Chances are you love a juicy story as much as we hacks do and you might have one to share. Please share the story in an email to MCInsider@nw18.com.

Also, spare a moment to tell us what you think of this series. Send your hosannas and howls to the same email address.

