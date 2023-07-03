MC Insider: Tale of a silent CEO, fantasy sport saves cricket, missing bus to Cannes, angry adman and more

Captain of the crew heads home

We had told you recently that after the setback in Karnataka, some Union ministers have been asked to head to home states to prepare for the general elections. We hear a Union Minister, who is adored in his own state and came very close to heading the government there, has started spending most of his time at the "base camp". All in-person industry and media interactions for the next few months have been cancelled. In fact, the minister skipped public appearances in Delhi that were committed earlier and even publicized.

All eyes have been on his ministry of late which has witnessed emergency landing by a firm or two. Industry folks were hopeful that he would provide a shoulder to players in distress as well as support the new aspirants. But people close to the preoccupied minister believe he is unlikely to return to the capital before August.