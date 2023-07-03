MC Insider: Tale of a silent CEO, fantasy sport saves cricket, missing bus to Cannes, angry adman and more

Hush-hush tales from the world of stock markets, banking, corporate world and corridors of power
Last Updated: July 03, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST
Why this CEO went silent?
This bank chief is known in the press circle for his ability to keep track of the names of every reporter and media house he interacts with, not to mention his friendly and affable persona. The man has never refused to talk to the press. At least that's how it used to be till a while back. But alas, not any longer! All that changed after a recent board meeting, and we hear that the gentleman is no longer approachable to even the closest of his media buddies. This sudden change in stance has puzzled many. We wonder what the reason could be. A section of investors on this bank's board has a history of sidelining the top executives if they don't toe the majority line. Is the same, old game plan at work again? Your guess is as good as ours!
New rules of the game
The richest cricket board in the world was in the fix hunting for sponsors as its current sponsor, a troubled edtech firm, is on its way out. Flush with funds, a fantasy sports platform came to its rescue as the only serious contender in the race, with only two other companies showing interest by picking up the tender document. It was a close shave. Industry insiders believe that it is basically an indication of a hot market cooling. With investor money drying up, lesser and lesser number of ‘couldn’t-care-less’ tech, gaming and fintech startups are now staying away from high-value properties.
Yes minister!
If whispers in sarkari corridors are to be believed, senior officials of a certain ministry believe that the Union minister handling the portfolio is a bit of pushover. But pray why? Well, according to a birdie who revels in daily gossip, these officials believe that the minister tends to succumb to the slightest bit of pressure from another prominent ministry and the same bunch is miffed at the handling of recent deal activity. Does IAS hierarchy of the past have a role to play in the current scenario? Hmm...
No ticket to ride the Lions
Indian adwallahs try everything to get a ticket to Cannes to attend the festival, not the film one but it’s other cousin, the Lions. They go through budget hoops and find loops and ways to get themselves, their key team members and a smattering of worthy juniors, to the French Riviera every year. But there was one agency executive who wasn’t too keen to swirl Rose with the global ad crowd at all. So, while this adman’s boss, a constant and regular at Cannes, attended the festival, the said adman preferred to be hundreds of miles away in an Asian paradise. We wonder why.
Delhi actor seeks home in Mumbai celeb zone
A Bollywood actor, who has spent his childhood in Haryana and Delhi and is well-known for his work in Hindi films as well as on OTT platforms, has been rather busy over the last few weekends. Our realty sleuths tell us that he has been scouting for sea-facing properties in the Ville Parle area in Mumbai. Brokers say that he has a sweet budget of around Rs 20 crore and that he would prefer to settle in Andheri close to other stars of the tinsel town. Here’s hoping he finds his dream home soon.
Captain of the crew heads home
We had told you recently that after the setback in Karnataka, some Union ministers have been asked to head to home states to prepare for the general elections. We hear a Union Minister, who is adored in his own state and came very close to heading the government there, has started spending most of his time at the "base camp". All in-person industry and media interactions for the next few months have been cancelled. In fact, the minister skipped public appearances in Delhi that were committed earlier and even publicized.
All eyes have been on his ministry of late which has witnessed emergency landing by a firm or two. Industry folks were hopeful that he would provide a shoulder to players in distress as well as support the new aspirants. But people close to the preoccupied minister believe he is unlikely to return to the capital before August.
