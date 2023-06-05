MC Insider | Tale of a blue-eyed mantri, finfluencer's refund funda, hunt for small-town startups and more

Hush-hush tales from the world of stock markets, banking, corporate world and corridors of power
Last Updated: June 05, 2023 / 08:48 AM IST
The Blue Eyed Mantri
At a sarkari event organised at a glitzy hotel in the capital last month, this minister presented the Modi regime's achievements over the last nine years to an eclectic group of people that included journalists, thought leaders , writers and market leaders. In attendance were Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. As the minister presented the achievements in a rather professorial style , he received much praise on his grasp and presentation of data that has none other than the PM impressed. The buzz that evening, more than the nine years of Modi government, was of the rise of this minister to the power club of the government. Who would have known his ministry would come under immense pressure a few days later?
Finfluencer Fundaas
In the realm of financial wrongdoing, the consequences can be severe. Offenders caught engaging in illegal activities don't have the luxury of choosing their punishment. However, that doesn't stop some folks from expressing their dissatisfaction nevertheless. A finfluencer, who recently received a hefty penalty for providing advisory services without registration, is now crying foul. The individual is not upset about being caught by regulators and facing the penalty. Instead, his grievance lies in the fact that the regulator opted to impose a fine rather than requiring him to refund client fees. The finfluencer argues that refunding the fees would have allowed him to deduct the amount as expenses, ultimately reducing his tax burden. But for this, it's business as usual, he says!
Crypto: A shade of grey
The crypto industry in India has encountered numerous challenges over the past few years, which has forced companies operating in this space to get creative. Rather than focusing solely on facilitating crypto trading, some fintech firms are now launching financial products based on cryptocurrencies. One such program gaining popularity is crypto deposit programs, where users are offered 'interest' on their crypto holdings. The interest rates provided range from as low as 4 percent to as high as 10 percent. Industry insiders admit that they are operating in a grey zone. One fintech head honcho said he was aware that he may be working in contravention of RBI laws, but he is not going to cease offering this product anyway.
Task: Finding small town gold
The very first believers of a startup play a significant role. Imagine taking a bet on a small company that will one day grow up and become your best bet ever made. This small SaaS startup which is run literally by five engineers in a small town in Ahmedabad is building a product that has attracted big investor attention. The firm is now clocking $3 million ARR in just two years of being founded and some of the big VCs both from India and Silicon Valley are competing to pump funds and be that first believer. After finding this gem, one of the VCs have even set up a team to scout for startups from smaller towns. Small is beautiful indeed.
The Next Head Honcho
Three candidates have been shortlisted for the CEO's post at this private bank and the names have been sent for final approval by the board and the RBI. The exit of the last CEO was abrupt and surprised many within the bank and outside. That's because the last few years have been largely a smooth ride for the incumbent and the numbers speak for themselves. Yet, the man chose not to continue for another term citing personal reasons. Who will win the race this time? Fingers crossed!
Gold and Brass
