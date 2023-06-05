MC Insider | Tale of a blue-eyed mantri, finfluencer's refund funda, hunt for small-town startups and more

The Blue Eyed Mantri

At a sarkari event organised at a glitzy hotel in the capital last month, this minister presented the Modi regime's achievements over the last nine years to an eclectic group of people that included journalists, thought leaders , writers and market leaders. In attendance were Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. As the minister presented the achievements in a rather professorial style , he received much praise on his grasp and presentation of data that has none other than the PM impressed. The buzz that evening, more than the nine years of Modi government, was of the rise of this minister to the power club of the government. Who would have known his ministry would come under immense pressure a few days later?