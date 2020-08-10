MC Insider: String of exits at private lender, hurting Chinese ownership, deadly COVID secrets in banking and more

READING BETWEEN THE EXITS

Is there more than meets the eye at a private sector lender? The firm has attracted marquee global names in its recent hunt for capital. Before it could say “Let’s party!”, it was met with a raft of senior-level resignations across verticals. Some of these were back to back. Why? What we heard is it all harks back to a high-profile change of guard at the top and a revamp of the bank’s growth strategy. And now, a little birdie tells us that another key official may also be exploring an exit. So, is the employee churn par for the course when other opportunities beckon and the winds change dramatically? Or is the C-suites style and mantra of profitability and expansion too aggressive and hawkish? Hmmm. We shall let it rest here.

OH! TO BE CHINESE OWNED IN INDIA

Employees of a top research and investment banking firm in Mumbai are an anxious lot these days. The problem? It’s owned by a big Chinese company. Oh boy! Remember, the list of casualties on account of sustained anti-China sentiment is mounting. China's Vivo was forced to give up its title sponsorship of the IPL only last week. A few employees of this firm, which is highly respected for its research work, believe that a Chinese parent could hurt their chances of bagging lucrative investment banking deals. This is happening exactly when government divestment mandates are round the corner. What sours the mood even more is that many of their former colleagues quit the firm recently (just in time before the India-China border issue) and are now with a top tier US research firm. Hey, you win some, lose some!

DEADLY COVID SECRETS IN BANKING

Some public sector banks are taking the details of COVID cases among employees to their grave, so to speak. The MD and CEO of a south-based public sector bank was recently tested COVID positive. The bank hurriedly made arrangements to treat the CEO at home to make sure the news is suppressed. Doctors from a well-known hospital in the state capital were requested to visit the CEO’s official residence regularly for treatment. The CEO was apparently infected from a general manager at a management meeting. The GM passed away a few days later. Another south-based PSB has over 500 COVID-19 positive cases. Bankers say most PSBs are insisting that their workers continue working from office to avoid business losses even if they exhibit symptoms of the virus, thereby increasing the chances of spreading the infection.

SPIRITUAL MARKET GURU SEEKS FRUITS OF ACTION IN LAURUS

The share price of Laurus Labs has more than trebled over the last four months, with some of the old hands of Dalal Street said to be very active in the stock. One of the notable names is an ex-fund manager turned portfolio manager who of late has also been dispensing spiritual wisdom as much as investment strategies. The story being bandied around is that the company could benefit from government’s efforts to encourage bulk drug production locally. Laurus’s first quarter numbers were strong, and some brokerage houses had been pushing the stock in April and May. But action has picked up only over the last month.

An analysis of the stock’s price and volume over the past few months shows that smart investors had been accumulating the stock between April and June. And while the price has surged over the past one month, delivery volumes—an indicator of investor interest—has been falling steadily. The stock is generating chatter in trader circles because of too many Dalal Street big boys having taken a shine to the stock at the same time. The stock has some decent fundamentals, but hopping on to the bandwagon blindly following some heavyweight investors may not be a sound strategy.

Years ago, the big boys had all piled on to Delta Corp, firing up the stock price for a while. Then followed a long spell of underperformance. Eventually, Delta did deliver handsome returns during one market rally, but only to those who were patient enough to stay invested for many years.

BIG E-COMMERCE DEAL IN THE WORKS

At a time when e-commerce is buzzing with new orders and the digital world is abuzz with new deals, a global major has been mostly silent. We learn that this quiet period won’t be endless. Rather, hectic parleys have been on in the recent past and before long, we could here of some deal action involving this global e-commerce behemoth. Any guesses what that deal might be? Remember, everything is not about just retailing.

COVID-19 & REALTY’ CHECKS: WHO WILL BLINK FIRST?

A prominent office complex in Mumbai backed by a PE giant and home to top i-banks and law firms has become a veritable hot bed of heated arguments over the force majeure clause. Many tenants want to re-negotiate terms. Some aren’t even inclined to pay at all citing non-usage of premises and government directives. The PE giant would not hear of it. It believes it should not be deprived of rent because entry following safety norms wasn’t barred and office servers were being used after all. An impasse continues as both sides are immersed in a cost-benefit analysis. The PE giant’s aggression is not surprising because its decision on this complex will have a bearing on its other portfolios too.

THE HABIT OF BREAKING THE ICE BY THE SIMPLE & HIGHLY EFFECTIVE ADITYA PURI

Astonishing how Aditya Puri ran India’s most valuable bank for so many years without a cellphone in his pocket! In fact, some HDFC Bank old-timers add to the urban legend and say, at times, the banker from Gurdaspur, Punjab would not even carry a watch or a wallet. One of them, a nostalgic Puri fan, shared a light-hearted anecdote from an investor meeting held a decade ago.

Picture a room full of serious, hard-nosed investors and analysts, ready to take notes. The mood was sombre as one would expect in meetings of this kind. Enter the inimitable Puri, who says, “I know you have a lot of questions, so let me guess some of them."

He then unleashed a barrage of questions and proceeded to answer all of them himself. The last one: “When will HDFC Bank merge with HDFC?” By the time he wrapped up with, “Anything else, any other questions?” The room descended into peals of laughter and Puri won some more fans that day.

A RESCUE ACT IN NEED OF A RESCUE

The story goes that there is this private bank in dire straits. It badly needed a knight in shiny armour. Enter this big government-owned bank with plenty of grand plans to turn around the private lender. But things haven’t gone according to plans. For one, the rescue plan is turning out to be more expensive than anticipated. Take for example the recent fund-raising round it launched. The bank had to foot a much bigger bill than initial estimates because of the glitches in the new payment mechanism for public issues. This has also left one of the largest private banks which boasts capital market acumen red-faced.

WINNERS TAKE IT ALL

One of the top private banks was flirting with cash-rich private equity funds for several months to gain some confidence capital. In the end, the PE funds gave it a pass. What happened? Market grapevine has it that the CEO lost patience with the hard bargaining by the investors. The bank is still hopeful of PE backing. It has launched a hunt for funds with other private equity firms, citing the example of an investment by a marquee investor in 2017. But a little birdie tells us that the PE industry is keeping its purse strings tight on this one. They are of course happy to be lavish with what they think are ace performers. Can’t blame anyone to cautious with money amid a pandemic.

SLOW WHEELS OF CHANGE OF GUARD AT TOP BANK

The country's top banking job is due for a change in guard. Or is it? The supposed headhunt, with many rounds of interviews and plenty of due diligence being conducted, is receiving a lot of ink. Problem is four of the executives in question have not yet been called for an interview. Ooooh! That’s awkward. The grapevine is that the top boss may get an extension because he's yet to hit the age limit of 65. Meanwhile, another pending top-level appointment at the bank is expected to be announced over the next few weeks after the interviews are concluded. All eyes are on the final government nod.

A CHALLENGING MAKEOVER

Just a change in branding doesn’t end all woes. We have learnt of a fund house that faces an uphill task to get business back on track after a change in ownership. What’s also not helping is legacy exposures, with a rating agency recently rating a bank’s promoter holding company as junk. The said find house is believed to have exposure to the entity across schemes. What this highlights is that a new brand alone can’t turn around business when old skeletons can still be falling out of cupboards.

