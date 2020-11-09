MC Insider: Look who’s the frontrunner for CEO at this mutual fund, IPO badmouthing, HFC buzz, basmati deals, pharma troubles and more

IN CEO SEARCH, AGE’s JUST A NUMBER

The all–important CEO interview for this private sector bank is set to be held soon. In fact, it may happen as early as mid-week. Our little birdie tells us that there is a sudden, delicious twist to the plot. One of the former senior executives of this bank who is a favourite of a powerful section of shareholders has unexpectedly thrown his hat in the ring. This executive, aged around 61, had a bitter exit from the bank for all the wrong reasons. The advertisement by the bank stipulates 63 as the upper age limit for the candidates. But last time when the bank called CEO candidates, the age limit was 58. So was the age limit tweaked to accommodate this former executive? Some believe so. Anyway, it may not be a rosy path ahead for this executive. The regulator isn’t too fond of him, but the promoters are part of his fan club. But what if you have powerful friends in New Delhi? Hmm... maybe then, the rules can change. Let’s see what happens.

