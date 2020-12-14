PlusFinancial Times
Hush-hush tales from the world of stock markets, banking, corporate world and corridors of power

MC Insider: Latest on RBI proposals, API deals, mutual fund on sale, financial institution under scanner and more

Last Updated: December 14, 2020 / 08:33 AM IST

NOT OUR HEADACHE

The intense debate over an internal group of the Reserve Bank of India recommending ownership of banks by large corporates has not only found its way into the op-ed pages of newspapers, social media and the boardrooms of Mumbai, but also the corridors of power in Delhi. The mandarins of the government have heard views for and against the proposal, including from numerous advisors and confidants. The government is also well aware of the views put forth in public by the likes of KV Kamath, Raghuram Rajan, Arvind Subramanian and others. But our birdies in the capital tell us the government believes that the recommendations are an internal matter of the RBI and that it will not interfere. Nor will any policymaker air views on the matter in public. Over to Mr. Das and Co.

API DEAL FRENZY

In earlier editions of MC Insider, we alerted you, dear reader, about the avalanche of pharma M&A activity in the domestic API (active pharmaceutical space). Many of the firms on the block are based out of the City of Nizams and are being chased by bulge bracket private equity funds. We picked up something rather interesting this time. We hear that a south-based API company is close to acquiring a domestic unlisted API company. Word has it that after the transaction, the merged entity will be a force to reckon in the burgeoning segment. Game on, we say!

AMC ON THE BLOCK

And while we are on the subject of deals, we have some buzz from the AMC sector. We hear one of the oldest players in the sector is up for grabs and an e-commerce player is sniffing around. A diversified conglomerate is in the last leg of divesting its MF business to a PE major. And now we hear that a financial services firm is mulling the same for its AMC. Why not? The sale of this asset could clear the decks for a potential reverse merger with its banking arm and remove regulatory hurdles as well.

MESSY MAZE

After a major fraud was unearthed by whistleblowers, industry associations are writing to this company pressing the management to provide them with information and participate in an ongoing investigation. But there has been no response until now. This silence has irked industry lobbies and we hear they are now talking to lenders to understand what's going on in this firm. Not just that. We hear the regulator too has started looking at the background of company promoters and the conduct of board members. The scale of fraud in this financial institution is puzzling everyone as more details emerge. The board is headed by the father, company by the son and the alleged fund diversion happened to group of firms including some connected to existing board members. Quite a royal mess, isn't it?

CCI WAKES UP

The heightened scrutiny by the country’s anti-monopoly watchdog, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), on the premises of cement makers, industry insiders say, is linked to the unprecedented spike in cement prices in certain regions. In the north-east, for instance, we learn cement has sold for as much as Rs 800 per bag and at Rs 650 in certain northern states. Who is actually at the receiving end of high prices? No prizes for guessing that it is the builders. Who backs the builders? If you know the answer, the CCI action should not surprise. Time will tell us more about the guilty parties which have colluded and rigged prices, but for now, given the way the CCI search operations are progressing, things don’t seem rosy for the cement players under the scanner. Meanwhile, beer majors and private equity funds are also under the lens of the regulator, which has clearly upped the ante in recent weeks.

SHOOT THE MESSENGER

The recent cases of serious adverse events involving two COVID-19 vaccines, and the coverage in the media has turned those vaccine makers hostile against the media. A top executive of one vaccine maker accused journalists of ignorance and sensationalism at an industry event. The executive launched a furious rant, even asking journalists to work at his BSL-III laboratory that's handling live virus, which is not the media's business. The government's principal advisor on all things related to the COVID-19 strategy who was also sharing the virtual stage, asked the media not to undermine India's scientific institutions. Many public health experts have complained about the opaqueness in some of the Indian drug regulator's decisions in approving COVID-19 drugs with little evidence. The same opaqueness continues. Rather than crying foul about the press, it is important for the companies and government to be more forthcoming on communicating with media. The daily media briefing of the health ministry has now become a once in 10 days event. Making it at least twice a week would be a good start.

IDEAL ‘LAUNCH’PAD

This top tier healthcare firm which had cleared its fundraising plans a few months back saw a strong response in the road shows from institutional investors. The stage was set for the deal to be launched after it’s Q2 numbers and the management was keen on better pricing. The results were announced and the stock price has also steadily increased in the last month or so. But the bankers haven’t got a green signal from the management yet. We hear the top brass believes pricing conditions may further improve and there are chances for the deal launch to now slip into January. Maybe the firm is waiting for a rebound in medical tourism too.

HONEY, I DELAYED THE LAUNCH

Business, and life, is all about timing. A multinational firm was all set to launch its ambitious programme to roll out honey products this month. Interestingly, it got stung by the added-sugar controversy bee. Alas, the big-bang plan has now been put on hold. Though the company complied with all regulatory norms, the top brass was in no mood to take any chances. A delayed launch is always better than a jinxed beginning. The new team has been absorbed in other verticals and action most likely has shifted to summer. Winter of discontent it seems.

TECH TATTLE

It would seem multinational firms are making a beeline for India amid the pandemic. We picked this from the insider of a company that is working with some global firms that are looking to move their technology and R&D centres to India. These include a popular US-based consumer brand that is preparing to set up a technology development centre here. Recently, its rival had set up a technology centre. A Japanese startup was among the firms that had also set up shop. There are more companies, at least 50 of them, we gathered, that are looking to set up technology centres in the next couple of years. Looks like it is a darned good time to be a techie in India!

LOOK WHO’S DISCOUNTING!

In a bid to retain customers, two large appliance firms decided to go against the market and dish out up to 20 percent discounts for festive sales. The mandate to the sales teams was crystal clear: get 2X growth during the festive period or quit. While sales took off due to the strategy, these firms are now burning between Rs 1,800 and Rs 2,500 per product sold. Ouch! That must hurt! This is now going to drive a deep hole into their balance sheet for 2020. Looks like they have taken a leaf or two out of the book of their e-commerce peers, which are known to guzzle cash.

Note to the Readers : Chances are you love a juicy story as much as we hacks do and you might have one to share. Please share the story in an email to MCInsider@nw18.com.

Also, spare a moment to tell us what you think of this series. Send your hosannas and howls to the same email address.

