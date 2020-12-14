MC Insider: Latest on RBI proposals, API deals, mutual fund on sale, financial institution under scanner and more

CCI WAKES UP

The heightened scrutiny by the country’s anti-monopoly watchdog, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), on the premises of cement makers, industry insiders say, is linked to the unprecedented spike in cement prices in certain regions. In the north-east, for instance, we learn cement has sold for as much as Rs 800 per bag and at Rs 650 in certain northern states. Who is actually at the receiving end of high prices? No prizes for guessing that it is the builders. Who backs the builders? If you know the answer, the CCI action should not surprise. Time will tell us more about the guilty parties which have colluded and rigged prices, but for now, given the way the CCI search operations are progressing, things don’t seem rosy for the cement players under the scanner. Meanwhile, beer majors and private equity funds are also under the lens of the regulator, which has clearly upped the ante in recent weeks.

