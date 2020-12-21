MC Insider: IPO buzz, loan rush, promoter antics, cement games, PE exits and more

PAYMENT KING

MNCs tend to bring in the best technology, best service and are usually referred to as ‘giants’ in their industrial segments. But guess with the spurt in digital payments, that has flipped and there can’t be a better person to validate that than a top executive at one of the largest MNCs in the world. In a recent panel discussion, when Dilip Asbe, CEO of NPCI, said that he is used to competing with behemoths such as Visa and Mastercard, pat came the reply from co-panelist Ari Sarker, co-president at Mastercard that in India, NPCI is the giant and global card players are the minors. While the rest of the panel members did approve of the compliment, Asbe could not help but break into a shy smile. After all, the innovation that NPCI has brought in with RuPay, UPI and QR codes has to a large extent managed to make India ‘atmanirbhar’ in terms of digital transactions.

