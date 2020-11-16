MC Insider: Dragon’s Diwali wish list, saga of a harrowed samurai CEO, possible truce at Mint Road and more

THE SAGA OF A HARROWED SAMURAI CEO

It has been nothing short of a crash landing for the CEO of a Japanese firm in India. Eight months into the country, and the head honcho is yet to come to terms with the work culture, or rather the lack of it! Pandemic, or no pandemic, nothing seems to have changed at the firm. The employees rarely used to be punctual (a trait cherished by the Koreans and Japanese) prior to the lockdown and now we hear that the staff takes days to even reply to emails! Call it burnout due to extended WFH. The CEO feels it is the “lala” culture where the accountability is missing and professionalism is still at a nascent stage. In the past, foreign companies have struggled with cultural assimilation in India. But in this case, it looks like a case of cultural shock and the CEO is at his wit’s end!

