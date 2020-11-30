MC Insider: D-Street debuts, succession planning at condom maker, an agency’s dilemma and more

VALUATION TO BE THE TRUMP CARD?

Not surprisingly, the sudden announcement of the RBI-driven LVB-DBS merger has irked major shareholders of the Chennai-based ailing private sector lender. They are crying foul at the structuring of the amalgamations scheme which has wiped out their equity. But the aggrieved parties are clearly not in a mood to wave the white flag! We now hear a clutch of big global consultancies have queued up before a major LVB shareholder to offer their services and prepare an independent valuation of the bank. This move comes after the advisory firms got wind of the shareholder's intent to strengthen the ongoing legal fight by citing a far higher valuation, which the latter believes is deserved by the bank. The need of the hour is an independent valuation report to be presented before the court of law. This key shareholder hopes to rope in a big name soon. Watch this space for more.

