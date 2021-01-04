MC Insider: Social pump and dump, vaccine power games, property deals, battle of fund managers, demerger plans, fund-raising whispers and more

REALTY BYTES

Mumbai logged a record number of residential property registrations in the final month of 2020 as home buyers rushed to take advantage of the stamp duty concession. It also helped that many builders dropped prices, realising that they were unlikely to get much support from banks or policy makers at the Centre. But there is also chatter that not all transactions had a genuine buyer (or even an investor, for that matter) on the other side of the deal. Apparently, some builders have made out benami registrations, a tactic that has multiple advantages. By registering the property, many builders have in a way, locked into concessional stamp duty rates. They can offer this as a concession to potential buyers over the next three months, which is the time by which all formalities have to be completed. In addition, they can get some respite for three months from banks who are constantly breathing down their necks. Lastly, headlines about a surge in sales will make many prospective home buyers wonder if they may be late to the party. True, there is the issue of the name on the registration document. You can’t sell an already registered house to somebody else without it having to be re-registered. We hear that in a state known for its “friendly” relations with the real estate sector, some workarounds can be managed, if it comes to that. Anyway, these are extraordinary times, and that could allow to some rule tweaks being viewed as par for the course. Wink Wink!

