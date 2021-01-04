MARKET NEWS

MC Insider: Social pump and dump, vaccine power games, property deals, battle of fund managers, demerger plans, fund-raising whispers and more

Last Updated: January 04, 2021 / 08:43 AM IST

SOCIAL NETWORK

Pump and dump operations in stock markets are as old as the stock markets themselves. But the operators of such schemes are now adding a touch of “social” in today’s digital age. Not long ago, the stereotype of an average midcap stock operator was a flashily dressed gutkha chewing trader, ill at ease with English, and working his phones and trading terminal out of a non-descript office in the suburbs. The rise of the so-called ‘Robinhood’ investors (first-time retail investors, mostly in their 20s and early 30s) in India has simultaneously led to the rise of a new breed of social-media savvy operators, many in their mid-20s, who cleverly accumulate a decent base of followers through some supposed ‘investment insights’ and pearls of wisdom, and then work their Twitter handles cleverly. So here’s the modus operandi: a group of such self-proclaimed stock experts work in tandem, without appearing to be connected. They decide on a stock and then write bullish reviews in relay, creating the impression of many ‘experts’ being positive on the stock. Given the bullish mood in the market, this game seems to be going on perfectly fine. The ‘social’ operators talk up a stock, dump their holdings, and then move on to the next target. So far, they have managed to escape scrutiny because the rising tide is keeping the most mediocre of stocks afloat, even if not lifting them higher.

VACCINE SUBSIDY

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan’s promise to provide the COVID-19 vaccine free across the country has led to a lot of buzz on social media, especially amongst senior scribes, some of whom believe that it’s pragmatic to allow those who want/can afford to pay. Anand Mahindra also joined the discourse on Twitter. “I am happy to pay & not be subsidised. In fact, the affluent should pay extra to help subsidise those who need that support,” the Mahindra Group chairman tweeted. Hear! Hear!

COVID-19: THE POWER FACTOR

Health experts and journalists covering healthcare are wondering, why the Indian government took such an enormous risk to approve the Bharat Biotech COVID-19 vaccine, sans efficacy data from phase-3 trials. Several factors could have weighed. The vaccine is based on an inactivated platform which has been in use for more than 150 years. The only recent technological addition to this platform was adding an adjuvant to boost efficacy. So the safety of the platform has been well established, example - Polio vaccine. The second is approval of three similar inactivated COVID-19 vaccines in China and the third (there is no data supporting this) but the government believes that this vaccine is better suited to offer protection against a mutating virus. Trumping all these reasons could also be politics. Krishna Ella, the chairman of Bharat Biotech, is a shrewd operator. Ella shot to fame by developing the indigenous Rotavirus vaccine. A rival executive told Moneycontrol sometime ago that Ella, a yeast molecular biologist, knows as much about science as politics and sentiments of power. He moved fast, his early collaboration with ICMR to borrow its strain was a master stroke. A carefully crafted PR based on Atmanirabhar followed. Ella is related to an influential media baron from the south, and is well connected to a ruling party politician in a high office, giving access to the power corridors.

REALTY BYTES

Mumbai logged a record number of residential property registrations in the final month of 2020 as home buyers rushed to take advantage of the stamp duty concession. It also helped that many builders dropped prices, realising that they were unlikely to get much support from banks or policy makers at the Centre. But there is also chatter that not all transactions had a genuine buyer (or even an investor, for that matter) on the other side of the deal. Apparently, some builders have made out benami registrations, a tactic that has multiple advantages. By registering the property, many builders have in a way, locked into concessional stamp duty rates. They can offer this as a concession to potential buyers over the next three months, which is the time by which all formalities have to be completed. In addition, they can get some respite for three months from banks who are constantly breathing down their necks. Lastly, headlines about a surge in sales will make many prospective home buyers wonder if they may be late to the party. True, there is the issue of the name on the registration document. You can’t sell an already registered house to somebody else without it having to be re-registered. We hear that in a state known for its “friendly” relations with the real estate sector, some workarounds can be managed, if it comes to that. Anyway, these are extraordinary times, and that could allow to some rule tweaks being viewed as par for the course. Wink Wink!

WIN-WIN SOLUTION?

The surge in property sales in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra after steep stamp duty cuts has emboldened an industry body to lobby for similar concessions in other sectors as well. By pointing to the co-relation between tax cuts and sales in the real estate sector, this body in its pre-Budget recommendation has suggested to the Finance Ministry that GST on automobiles should be reduced to near-zero levels for three months. Remember, the sector is grappling with BS-6 emission norms and at Rs 1.15 lakh crore and GST collections reached a record high in the month of December. So what’s the argument here? What the government gives up by way of GST will come back to it when the auto companies make profits on increased sales. Hmm, so will the Modi sarkar take the bait? Watch this space for more!

FUND FRICTION

Two erstwhile high-profile fund managers who now operate successful portfolio management service (PMS) firms have been overheard taking potshots at each other’s favourite stocks. One of the fund managers is quite bullish on Route Mobile, and the other on Tanla Solutions. Both companies operate in the same field of cloud communications services. The two fund managers have been pitching their ideas to high net worth individuals—existing as well as prospective clients. It is not sure who fired the first shot, but one fund manager when asked why he was bullish on the stock which his counterpart was not, responded by saying that the promoters of the stock favoured by his competitor did not have a very credible track record when it came to corporate governance. When this incident reached the ears of the other fund manager, he launched into a passionate defence of the promoters of his favourite stock and reeled out an even longer list of the corporate governance sins of the promoters of the company favoured by the first fund manager! Money managers may need to have a high level of conviction in their bets, but one of the rules of the drug trade may be applicable to the investment game as well: Don’t get high on your own supply!

FDI MOOLAH

The year 2021 is expected to start on a strong note as far as FDI inflows are concerned. We hear more than $5 billion of FDI inflows is on the cards in January. A large conglomerate which made rapid strides in 2020 with group market cap doubling last year is close to raising FDI in one of their key assets. Our birdies tell us that the firm has applied for regulatory approvals and is expected to receive the nod by mid-January. That’s not all, all eyes are on the much awaited fund raising from another large conglomerate which is looking to survive in a fiercely competitive environment.

DEMERGER PLANS

In what could come as music to the ears of many investors, another large industrial house with presence in multiple sectors ranging from hotels to real estate to agri commodities is close to the demerger of a few businesses. One of our east Indian sleuths tells us that after months of burning the midnight oil, the group is almost ready with the blue print for the internal rejig. The target is to create attractive valuations as the market is ignoring the conglomerate’s fast growing FMCG biz even as rival businesses with half the size are commanding higher valuations. The reorganisation plan could also be a short in the arm for many patient employees who have been selling their ESOP’s in the last few years due to lack of wealth creation.

AIN’T OVER TILL IT’S OVER

The tussle for this ailing, scam-ridden company is entering the final lap. The race has narrowed to a couple of bidders. But a little birdie tells us that the ousted former promoter of the firm isn't in a mood to give up easily. This influential industrialist is readying to move the court against the whole bidding process we hear; a formal complaint seeking to stop the bidding process, perhaps. What does he want to do? Another chance to take control of his beloved firm, give one last shot to repay the debts and clear his name at the end of a prolonged mess? We hear the gentleman is busy negotiating with everyone from the regulator to the babus. He has also engaged an experienced PR team to manage the media coverage. Will there be a last-minute twist in the story? Highly unlikely given the deep crisis he is in. But, like always, we will keep you posted.

THE PERILS OF A WFH STRATEGY

This kitchen appliances major that had offered work-from-home for its staff has abruptly decided to go back to working from office. The reason was not a drop in productivity or sales but a rising demand for ergonomical furniture by the staff for remote working. The company figured that arranging for buses for transporting employees to office would turn out to be cheaper than buying work furniture for 550 employees working from home! Each chair or table can cost about Rs 20,000, and much more, like in the Mumbai office of an American tech giant, which has chairs costing Rs 1 lakh a piece.

