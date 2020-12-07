MC Insider: A stock market mystery, change at Big 4 firm, IPO King, QIP buzz, banking spinmeister and more

MSCI INDEX MYSTERY

The spectacular surge in delivery-based trades on November 27 in ten out of the 12 new additions to the MSCI India Index has raised quite a few eyebrows. In all these stocks, delivery-based trades on that day were 10 to 20 times, or even more, the average for the preceding three months. For instance, over 5 crore shares of Kotak Bank changed hands on the NSE, compared to its three-month average of around 22 lakh shares. In other major deals, over 78 crore shares of Yes Bank changed hands, compared to its average of around 5 crore shares, over a crore shares of Muthoot Finance (average 10 lakh or less), 66 lakh shares of IPCA (average 5-6 lakh), 1.7 crore shares of Trent (average 6 lakh), close to 4 crore shares of Adani Green (average 12 lakh). The buzz is that some operators have loaded up on these shares, hoping to palm them off to foreign portfolio investors, notably exchange traded funds and index funds benchmarked to the MSCI India Index. Passive funds may have to buy the new additions perforce, but active funds are likely to do their own research and some may even decide to be underweight on few of the stocks despite their presence in the index. Tongues are wagging that the operators have front run trades based on a good tip off. Despite the massive jump in delivery-based trades, the stock prices did not rise more than 3-4 percent in most cases on that day. This indicates that majority of the deals would have been negotiated beforehand. The bulk deal data for November 27 is not giving away much in terms of the buyers of these stocks. Interestingly, the biggest seller in each of the 10 stocks is the same Singapore-based fund.

