PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Hush-hush tales from the world of stock markets, banking, corporate world and corridors of power

MC Insider: A stock market mystery, change at Big 4 firm, IPO King, QIP buzz, banking spinmeister and more

Last Updated: December 07, 2020 / 07:31 AM IST

BOOSTER SHOT DOWN

BOOSTER SHOT DOWN

There’s little doubt that deals across sectors were in beast mode in the COVID-19 era, both in the M&A and equity capital markets segments. Which is why we were a little taken aback to hear that a big–bang fund raise (no less than a billion dollars) by a top healthcare player is on hold for now. The company was preparing to build a war chest and battle the dreaded virus with a vaccine candidate. We decided to dig a little more and found that differences between the firm and private equity players over valuations and structure led to the current “pens down” scenario. So what’s Plan B? Well, for now it looks like the cash-rich firm may manage the development risk on its own. This is not the first time that it has toyed with roping in investors. Talks fell through earlier as well on valuations.

MSCI INDEX MYSTERY

MSCI INDEX MYSTERY

The spectacular surge in delivery-based trades on November 27 in ten out of the 12 new additions to the MSCI India Index has raised quite a few eyebrows. In all these stocks, delivery-based trades on that day were 10 to 20 times, or even more, the average for the preceding three months. For instance, over 5 crore shares of Kotak Bank changed hands on the NSE, compared to its three-month average of around 22 lakh shares. In other major deals, over 78 crore shares of Yes Bank changed hands, compared to its average of around 5 crore shares, over a crore shares of Muthoot Finance (average 10 lakh or less), 66 lakh shares of IPCA (average 5-6 lakh), 1.7 crore shares of Trent (average 6 lakh), close to 4 crore shares of Adani Green (average 12 lakh). The buzz is that some operators have loaded up on these shares, hoping to palm them off to foreign portfolio investors, notably exchange traded funds and index funds benchmarked to the MSCI India Index. Passive funds may have to buy the new additions perforce, but active funds are likely to do their own research and some may even decide to be underweight on few of the stocks despite their presence in the index. Tongues are wagging that the operators have front run trades based on a good tip off. Despite the massive jump in delivery-based trades, the stock prices did not rise more than 3-4 percent in most cases on that day. This indicates that majority of the deals would have been negotiated beforehand. The bulk deal data for November 27 is not giving away much in terms of the buyers of these stocks. Interestingly, the biggest seller in each of the 10 stocks is the same Singapore-based fund.

WINDS OF CHANGE AT BIG 4 FIRM

WINDS OF CHANGE AT BIG 4 FIRM

There seems to be winds of change at this Big 4 firm whose current boss started his career in India at a salt-to-software conglomerate and then went to work as a Silicon Valley entrepreneur. The firm, which has Dutch origins, recently roped in the former India head of a global IT giant, who spent nearly three decades with the tech major. Word on the street is that this gentleman is potentially being groomed for a bigger role. In fact, someone from the fraternity was all curious and said, “Could this be a step towards focusing more on advisory compared to the audit and tax verticals?” Maybe. Maybe not as these are early days. But you can count on us to keep you updated!

IPO KING

IPO KING

The “whopper” of a response to the Burger King IPO, which was oversubscribed 157 times with finger-licking demand (sorry, we couldn’t resist!) across all categories has fuelled the appetite of investors for the QSR and food segment like never before. Imagine, the firm sought Rs 810 crore and received interest in excess of Rs 70,000 crore. A social media post tinged with nostalgia and emotion by a senior executive of a PE fund, which backs the fast food chain, on the twists and turns of the listing journey has gone viral. Burger King was set to launch the IPO in March, but the pandemic forced a postponement. Technology, safety procedures, expansion and cost-cutting became the buzzwords. Yet, the listing plans were revived— audaciously one would think — in September despite WFH taking root. The message that went out to bankers was simple – don’t say no to any meeting. "Presentations were made to 300 plus institutional investors," the post says, "along with e-family offices, large HNIs and PMS fund managers." The rest, as they say, is history. The hard work and the bold bet have paid off for a firm, which started its India operations barely 6 years back.

EXIT STORY

EXIT STORY

One of our sleuths in the banking sector tells us that the MD & CEO of a private sector lender who is set to retire next year has launched a few shenanigans apropos of his extension and succession plan. Pray why? Rumour has it that he has received a hint from the RBI that his tenure will not get extended. Following the cold shoulder from the central bank, we have learnt that he has told a clique of associates that he himself has no interest in running the bank because he has been at the helm for more than a decade. That would have been believable except for the fact that the age limit for retirement in private sector banks is 70 years. Well, we are waiting for a better yarn.

PRIVATISATION HEEBIE-JEEBIES

PRIVATISATION HEEBIE-JEEBIES

We are (yet) again approaching the bidding deadline for Air India in what has been a forgettable year for the sarkar on divestment plans. There have been as many as five extensions — kid you not — to the bidding deadline in this case. That’s not all. The privatisation of BPCL has been a lukewarm affair so far with just three bids in. Many heavyweights have chosen to stay away. The same story is playing out with Concor, which too has hit a roadblock due to serious differences in land bank valuation between the company and the railways ministry. But a little birdie tells us there maybe a twist in the tale for Concor. That’s because (surprise! surprise!) the bidder interest is apparently the highest in the case of Concor among all other government divestment candidates. We have discovered that no less than the PMO has swung into action and the valuation deadlock should be resolved soon. Watch this space.

NERVOUS OF STEEL

NERVOUS OF STEEL

Tata Steel's talks with Sweden's SSAB to sell its Dutch unit is seen as a make-or-break moment for the company's European business. It may also mark a critical moment for a senior executive in the company. The executive has been deeply involved with the European operations and has been spearheading steps to lessen the losses and lower burden on the Indian parent. The collapse of JV talks with Thyssenkrupp was seen as a serious setback for the company and this senior executive. Now all hopes hinge on the talks with SSAB.

PHARMA WHODUNNIT

PHARMA WHODUNNIT

Two Indian pharma companies recently said they bore the brunt of cyber attacks. One firm said it is a case of ransomware, the other didn't give any details. In a typical ransomware attack, the hackers demand a ransom for release of the data that they breached and encrypted. But repeated questions by media, in a recent briefing, about whether the firm concerned got any demands for payments from hackers, didn't elicit any response. What reporters did get was an angry admonishment by the management. One executive said the company doesn't do anything illegal. But it left the journalists scratching their heads. Who are behind these attacks? Is paying hackers to get back access to data illegal? Has the company paid the hacker? Hmm… not elementary, my dear Watson.

LEARNING THE HARD WAY

LEARNING THE HARD WAY

A hedge fund, which recently invested in an edtech firm, is quite upset. The firm is raising a round from a large private equity fund, but virtually at the same valuation as its last round, which happened six months ago. The hedge fund, which invested six months back at an aggressive valuation, is not getting a markup on its investment. This is uncommon in the edtech space today, where virtually every player has tripled and quadrupled valuations this year. Due to the refusal of a large PE fund to budge on valuation, the hedge fund now faces the prospect of being dethroned as the company's largest investor, and that too without a significant upside. Ouch!

SARKARI QIPS

SARKARI QIPS

As we mentioned earlier, it has been an awful year for PSU entities looking to mop up capital. But the government remains pumped about fund raising even towards the fag end of the year, à la Dhoni in slog overs. The buzz is that December is likely to see QIP launches by two PSU banks—one, a Rs 2,000-crore round by a south-based lender and second, a Rs 7,000-crore one by a lender from the north. With the Sensex having touched 45,000 for the first time, many issuers are keen to do the needful in what promises to be an unusually busy December.

Note to the Readers : Chances are you love a juicy story as much as we hacks do and you might have one to share. Please share the story in an email to MCInsider@nw18.com.

Also, spare a moment to tell us what you think of this series. Send your hosannas and howls to the same email address.

tags #Business #Companies #MC Insider

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.