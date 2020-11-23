PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Hush-hush tales from the world of stock markets, banking, corporate world and corridors of power

MC Insider: Tinseltown deals, big fish in market foul play and honeymoon lessons for a lifetime

Last Updated: Nov 23, 2020 08:50 AM IST

SAYONARA ARABIAN SEA, HOLA BKC

SAYONARA ARABIAN SEA, HOLA BKC

Earlier this year, a global private equity fund headquartered in “the city of magnificent distances”, also affectionately known as “the chocolate city" (Come on folks! Time to brush up your sobriquets!), had engaged a head hunting firm to scout for a new managing director for its India office. Looks like that high-profile search is now over. It has not been a year since the chosen one became the senior managing director at a rival PE firm’s India operations and word has it that he is now all set to join as the co-head of this peer which was on the hunt so far. The gentleman’s new office will overlook the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) business district and not the Arabian Sea anymore. The move comes after a stellar stint in the existing office where he led some mega buyouts in the last few years.

BIG FISH IN MARKET FOUL PLAY?

BIG FISH IN MARKET FOUL PLAY?

After catching big fishes (read AMCs) involved in price rigging, the market regulator is now close on the heels of those indulging in insider trading. There is strong buzz that Sebi has enough ammunition against a big fish in an alleged insider trading case. The name is so big that all officials are tight-lipped. "He is a big player in the market. His name will be made public soon," is all one divulged. And what’s more, this may not be the solitary case. During the lockdown, we hear insider trading has gained traction and the regulator wants to come down heavily on erring parties.

CRUMBLING UNDER PRESSURE

CRUMBLING UNDER PRESSURE

After a prolonged tug of war between a leading public sector bank and a rating agency, the sarkari lender seems to have emerged triumphant. We hear the bone of contention was the ratings of Tier II bonds. The message from the PSU was very clear -- either you revise the ratings to ‘AA’ so that pension funds and insurance players can participate or you withdraw the rating. The rating agency in question was embroiled earlier in an NBFC controversy and seems to have crumbled under pressure.

HURDLES FOR BIG BANG LISTING

HURDLES FOR BIG BANG LISTING

One of the most eagerly awaited IPOs in the country may have to wait longer to get all its approvals in place. A top regulatory official was keen to give the green signal to this share sale and the file had even reached the desk of the relevant department. But things got stuck when the head of this department asked for approval from the head of another vertical, which also regulates the sector this company belongs to. As luck would have it, this designated department has raised some queries and written some serious observations on the concerned file. Now, rumour mills suggest officers are a tad jittery about giving the nod as in an earlier instance, none other than the Central Bureau of Investigation had registered a case when another IPO had secured the approval after a long wait. Guess, nobody wants to bell the cat for the time being. Watch this space for more.

TINSELTOWN DEALS

TINSELTOWN DEALS

This erstwhile don of tinseltown, dethroned by a recent turn of events which can beat the mother of all thriller flicks, is looking to sell his production house and make amends with the super powers. Rumour mills suggest that accusations around abuse of power and powder have left this ousted king with no choice but to align with the power quarters. What’s even more intriguing is why this corporate head honcho wants to make a debut in the content space, an area the conglomerate has had no presence in so far. Well, as they say -- 'Content is King' or should we say. 'Media Is Power'!

BALANCING ACT?

BALANCING ACT?

For years, the RBI and certain powerful private bank promoters have locked horns on the issue of promoter stake holding in the banks founded by the latter. The regulator has consistently maintained that private bank promoters will have to bring down their stake to 15% in the long term (15 years). In the recent past, the regulator even got into a bitter public tussle with a certain influential private bank founder on the stake dilution compliance issue and finally agreed to retain the promoter stake at 26% as against the usual 15%. In this round, the regulator lost while the promoter scored brownies. But not all was peaceful thereafter and the RBI's decision irked promoters of another private bank who had pitched for similar treatment. The regulator hasn't responded to this as yet. In this background, an RBI working group's proposal that the promoter stake ceiling in private banks should be capped at 26%, has raised eyebrows in the banking industry. Is this a final attempt from the regulator to make peace with influential private bank promoters?

SO NEAR, YET SO FAR

SO NEAR, YET SO FAR

This IPO-bound behemoth whose listing plans have been delayed due to regulatory hurdles had a stellar Q2 performance and that may add another thick layer of premium to its valuations which are already on a high on the back of frenetic trades and multiple block deals. There are likely to be around eight investment bankers on board for this mega issue and we hear that a few from the original eight may drop out and there may be some new entrants to the troupe of advisors. In fact, we are told, a pitches in this regard happened recently. Now only if the regulator were to play ball!

TECH THAT: HONEYMOON LESSONS FOR LIFETIME

TECH THAT: HONEYMOON LESSONS FOR LIFETIME

Has this leading IT firm gone over board and become too finicky in the name of cyber security? Our khabri tells us that it recently fired close to half a dozen senior techies for sharing official passwords with juniors! While the lucky juniors escaped with a stern warning, the seniors paid a heavy price indeed. Terminations for password sharing are not entirely unheard of, but these decisions have risen in the present WFH scenario. In another case, an employee who had taken a couple of weeks off for his wedding, was pulled up for a security breach. His only mistake was logging in to review the work he had done before his vacation, while he was still off. He was warned but let off. Fellow employees are wondering if what transpired really amounted to a breach and say the company is now keeping a close tab on their activities to ensure information security. Meanwhile, we can’t help but wonder why the unfortunate, just-married techie was so keen to log-in to his work profile during his honeymoon!

‘PRECIOUS’ POSTING

‘PRECIOUS’ POSTING

A senior Enforcement Directorate officer's commendable job in cracking a gold smuggling case down south, may have helped solve another riddle for the agency. It has been struggling to fill a crucial post which hasn’t had a permanent occupant for the last two years. Now we hear that the same officer has been shortlisted for this role. For now, the officer, a Special Director for the southern region, also holds additional charge for the western region. Having proved his ‘precious’ skills in the smuggling case, he may soon find himself handling the western region, widely considered to be the most powerful in ED circles.

Note to the Readers : Chances are you love a juicy story as much as we hacks do and you might have one to share. Please share the story in an email to MCInsider@nw18.com.

Also, spare a moment to tell us what you think of this series. Send your hosannas and howls to the same email address.

tags #Business #Companies #MC Insider

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Oxford vaccine to be priced at Rs 500 per dose in India; Pfizer to seek emergency use approval in US

Coronavirus Essential | Oxford vaccine to be priced at Rs 500 per dose in India; Pfizer to seek emergency use approval in US

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.