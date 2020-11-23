MC Insider: Tinseltown deals, big fish in market foul play and honeymoon lessons for a lifetime

TECH THAT: HONEYMOON LESSONS FOR LIFETIME

Has this leading IT firm gone over board and become too finicky in the name of cyber security? Our khabri tells us that it recently fired close to half a dozen senior techies for sharing official passwords with juniors! While the lucky juniors escaped with a stern warning, the seniors paid a heavy price indeed. Terminations for password sharing are not entirely unheard of, but these decisions have risen in the present WFH scenario. In another case, an employee who had taken a couple of weeks off for his wedding, was pulled up for a security breach. His only mistake was logging in to review the work he had done before his vacation, while he was still off. He was warned but let off. Fellow employees are wondering if what transpired really amounted to a breach and say the company is now keeping a close tab on their activities to ensure information security. Meanwhile, we can’t help but wonder why the unfortunate, just-married techie was so keen to log-in to his work profile during his honeymoon!

