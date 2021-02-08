MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Hush-hush tales from the world of stock markets, banking, corporate world and corridors of power

MC Insider: Post-Budget whispers, deal buzz, startups in action, the bankers who can’t see eye to eye and more

Last Updated: February 08, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST

HORSES FOR BOURSES

HORSES FOR BOURSES

A curious incident led to a lot of chatter in one of the prominent exchanges in the country. The company had a subsidiary, whose MD got an extension for another tenure. But the exchange's own MD and CEO was against it, even though he was also part of the subsidiary's board that approved the extension. The exchange even sent off a letter to the regulator, explaining why the subsidiary's MD shouldn't get an extension. The letter was promptly leaked to the media. Guess what happened? The regulator, to everyone's surprise, approved the extension. Surely, a dominating parent's actions didn't bear any fruits.

TAXING TIMES NO MORE

TAXING TIMES NO MORE

Budget 2021 has cheered the markets and got a thumbs-up from many. The sense is that the absence of any major, overarching bad news for the markets and India Inc. turned out to be a cause for celebration. Most bad news in past budgets have come in the form of tax tweaks. Who can forget Pranab Mukherjee’s, unexpected, unpopular retro tax which soured foreign investor sentiment? This time around, we hear the department of revenue was not as involved in the preparation of the budget as it has been in previous years. And whispers in the corridors of Finance Ministry suggest perhaps that’s why, Budget 2021 was not controversial from a tax point of view.

RUNNING FOR COVER

RUNNING FOR COVER

With the announcement of privatisation of one PSU general insurer by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Budget 2021, there is an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty among state-owned general insurers. The buzz is that the government-owned general insurers will be grouped as per their financial performance and solvency at the end of FY21. Then the weakest could be sent on the privatisation route. Employees are fearing drastic steps including voluntary retirement schemes and higher sales targets being implemented ahead of the privatisation candidate being announced in FY22.

INVITs THE WAY

INVITs THE WAY

Budget 2021 has allowed FPIs to debt finance REITs and InvITs and provided new sources of capital for these fundraising instruments. Power Grid has filed its papers with market regulator Sebi for a billion dollar InvIT, the first ever by a PSU. Next in line for a state backed InvIT is an autonomous government agency that has been shattering records of late in its segment and had put its InvIT plans on hold due to COVID-19. The entity is headed by a veteran deal maker from the domestic infrastructure community, who quit a marquee global fund last year.

IN FULL CRY

IN FULL CRY

It’s a hue and cry that nobody would mind at all. Baby and mother care retailer FirstCry is all set to see an intense action as it gears up for around $400 million secondary round, which will skyrocket the valuation of the SoftBank-backed venture to over $2 billion. In all likelihood, Chiratae Ventures, Vertex Ventures and Elevation Capital are getting ready to sell stake to Naspers, TPG and General Atlantic. Started in 2010 by Supam Maheshwari and Amitava Saha, Pune-based FirstCry saw its FY20 revenue jump by 68 percent — from Rs 535 crore to Rs 897 crore. In February last year, FirstCry raised $296 million (Rs 2,120 crore) in Series E funding from Softbank Vision Fund, pushing the startup into the unicorn club. The omnichannel retailer is also looking at going initial public offering (IPO) way over the next two years.

MEATY DEALS

MEATY DEALS

Consumers might have chickened out die to rising fear of bird flu across the country, but it has not deterred investors, who find the timing perfect to have chicken for dinner. Meat and seafood startup Licious is all set to raise around $100-120 million from a clutch of investors, including TPG, Premji invest, General Atlantic and Temasek. Thanks to the staggering pace at which the Bengaluru-based gourmet meat brand grew during the pandemic year, VCs have queued up to get a slice of the meat show. In six months since March last year, the startup clocked a revenue of Rs 600 crore. The company reportedly closed its FY20 at Rs 138 crore, and brought down its losses by 66 percent to Rs 146 crore.

QIP PIED PIPER

QIP PIED PIPER

The success of the Canara Bank QIP is proving to be a booster dose of sorts for the PSU banking segment. Interest in the space is picking up, especially among HNI investors. One of them, of legendary stature, has been gradually accumulating shares in a certain PSU lender which is gearing up for its own fundraising and has had a stellar run in recent months. This investor had trimmed his exposure to the retail arm of a conglomerate towards the end of last year.

ALL EYES ON SEBI

ALL EYES ON SEBI

A big-bang deal in the financial services space has been in the final stages for a few months now but is yet to be announced. A global PE fund is the front runner for the transaction, via which a diversified conglomerate, seeks to shed one of its non-core businesses. So what’s the hurdle here? A little birdie tells us both parties have ticked off all boxes, except one crucial one, related to the market regulator and hence the delay in announcement. Sebi is yet to give its blessings to the deal and has been in negotiations with the acquirer for the past few months. The deal involves the first attempt by a foreign investor (read PE fund) to enter the concerned segment and is being keenly watched by rivals looking for a valuation benchmark.

RAISE $$$, DIVERSIFY, SCALE UP

RAISE $$$, DIVERSIFY, SCALE UP

Many corporates that had raised money during the lockdown are keen to deploy it for M&A activity in the Covid-19 era and pick up stressed, strategic assets at a song. One of them, present in the chemicals sector, is in the mood to diversify and enter the pharma segment. The firm, which had mopped up moolah through the QIP route, has been investing in pharma R&D in recent years and hopes to scale up through acquisitions. The buzz is that a stressed, debt-ridden pharma firm located in the north may be on its radar.

CLASH OF 2 BANKERS

CLASH OF 2 BANKERS

A favourite talking point among bankers these days is the not-so-secret spat between two former chairmen of a large PSU bank. Both are well-respected bankers having a long track-record but somehow don’t see eye-to-eye on most of the key industry issues. The latest subject where both have promptly agreed to disagree is on ‘Bad Bank’, a proposal in the Union Budget 2021. One banker finds this idea apt and timely, the timing never better. But the other questions the wisdom, saying this will be only passing the problem from one hand to the other. The ‘ideological’ rivalry between the duo isn’t new. In the past, they have ‘clashed’ on multiple issues, including on the matter of compensation and perks given to chiefs of PSU banks. The interesting exchange between the two continues to amuse their junior colleagues.

UNSUNG HEROES OF RBI

UNSUNG HEROES OF RBI

Since the start of the pandemic, the RBI has put a group of its officers from multiple disciplines in a quarantined facility, with the required work set up, at a location of about one hour driving distance from the Mint Road Mumbai Headquarters. The idea was to keep the regular operations going despite COVID-19. These officers have a tough schedule with limited access to their families and friends because of the nature of their work and must confine themselves to the designated place most of the day. Even a year later, we hear that the setup continues, albeit in lower numbers and may continue in force in the near future. Considering the nature of the organisation and their work, these officers are doing a commendable job and are ensuring that the vital regulatory functions of the Indian central bank continue ,unhindered. Unsung heroes indeed!

Note to the Readers : Chances are you love a juicy story as much as we hacks do and you might have one to share. Please share the story in an email to MCInsider@nw18.com.

Also, spare a moment to tell us what you think of this series. Send your hosannas and howls to the same email address.

tags #Business #Companies #MC Insider

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.