MC Insider: Post-Budget whispers, deal buzz, startups in action, the bankers who can’t see eye to eye and more

UNSUNG HEROES OF RBI

Since the start of the pandemic, the RBI has put a group of its officers from multiple disciplines in a quarantined facility, with the required work set up, at a location of about one hour driving distance from the Mint Road Mumbai Headquarters. The idea was to keep the regular operations going despite COVID-19. These officers have a tough schedule with limited access to their families and friends because of the nature of their work and must confine themselves to the designated place most of the day. Even a year later, we hear that the setup continues, albeit in lower numbers and may continue in force in the near future. Considering the nature of the organisation and their work, these officers are doing a commendable job and are ensuring that the vital regulatory functions of the Indian central bank continue ,unhindered. Unsung heroes indeed!

