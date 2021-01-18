MC Insider: Peak margin mischiefs, OFS games, vaccine shopping, budget buzz, banking merger moves and more

TRADING LOOPHOLE

Market regulator Sebi’s decision to impose peak margins on client trades of brokers has turned out to be a blessing for many brokers who are registered with stock exchanges as proprietary trading members. These brokers do not have clients and trade for themselves. The buzz is that quite a few of these proprietary brokers are now said to be allowing high volume traders the use of their terminals. For the clearing house, it does not matter who is putting in the trades as long as the requisite margins are put up. The peak margin system was put in place by Sebi to ensure that not only are the mandatory margins collected, but also that it is the clients who are putting up the margins. But if the broker is listed as a proprietary member, the clearing house is concerned only with the collection of the margins because it is assumed that the broker himself will be putting up the margins. Depending on the comfort of the proprietary broker with the high volume traders, either the broker puts up the margin for the trader — subject to limits — or the broker collects the margin amount from the traders, but in a separate account. We hear the profit/loss made by the traders is then settled in cash with the broker at mutually agreed intervals. Since some traders will make profits and others losses, this activity won’t draw the taxman’s attention either. Wink! Wink!

