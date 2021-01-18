MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Hush-hush tales from the world of stock markets, banking, corporate world and corridors of power

MC Insider: Peak margin mischiefs, OFS games, vaccine shopping, budget buzz, banking merger moves and more

Last Updated: January 18, 2021 / 08:21 AM IST

TRADING LOOPHOLE

TRADING LOOPHOLE

Market regulator Sebi’s decision to impose peak margins on client trades of brokers has turned out to be a blessing for many brokers who are registered with stock exchanges as proprietary trading members. These brokers do not have clients and trade for themselves. The buzz is that quite a few of these proprietary brokers are now said to be allowing high volume traders the use of their terminals. For the clearing house, it does not matter who is putting in the trades as long as the requisite margins are put up. The peak margin system was put in place by Sebi to ensure that not only are the mandatory margins collected, but also that it is the clients who are putting up the margins. But if the broker is listed as a proprietary member, the clearing house is concerned only with the collection of the margins because it is assumed that the broker himself will be putting up the margins. Depending on the comfort of the proprietary broker with the high volume traders, either the broker puts up the margin for the trader — subject to limits — or the broker collects the margin amount from the traders, but in a separate account. We hear the profit/loss made by the traders is then settled in cash with the broker at mutually agreed intervals. Since some traders will make profits and others losses, this activity won’t draw the taxman’s attention either. Wink! Wink!

MARGIN OF ‘ERROR’

MARGIN OF ‘ERROR’

Brokers and clients are grumbling that the latest margin requirements are so complex that it is near impossible to figure out how much margin needs to be put up with a clearing house. Brokers get a file from the clearing housing with details of client-wise margin requirements, but the clients have no access to this information. That gives some unscrupulous brokers the leeway, at times, to ask clients for margins in excess of what is validly required. Some high-volume traders say that they have no choice but to pay whatever margins their brokers demand of them. At times, they suspect the broker could be using the extra margins to fund their own proprietary positions. This situation, traders say, can be avoided if the exchanges shares details of margin requirements with clients of the brokers as well, via an e-mail or SMS alert. Food for thought indeed!

FLOOR MANAGEMENT

FLOOR MANAGEMENT

How do companies set the floor price for an Offer For Sale (OFS) issue? There is no one formula, say investment bankers. This is unlike a qualified institutional placement (QIP) or preferential issue where there is a clear Sebi formula for the issue price. Sometimes, the sharp difference in the OFS floor price and the market price of that stock makes an investor wonder which is the better indicator of the stock’s fair value? More so, when companies announce a floor price sharply lower than the market price. A certain critical equipment maker’s shares have not recovered from the hammering in September they took after the management announced a floor price 33 percent lower than the prevailing market price. That is because most investors subscribed to the OFS at or near the floor price. In contrast, another machine tool maker announced an OFS floor price at a near 30 percent discount to the market price. Strangely that issue got subscribed closer to the prevailing market price than the floor price. Now, that raises the question how did this machine tool maker’s management get the indicative price so badly off the mark when there was clearly a strong appetite for the shares. Well…

LVB RESCUE: THE MASTERMIND

LVB RESCUE: THE MASTERMIND

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) received lot of praise for the speedy resolution of Lakshmi Vilas Bank through a hurried takeover by Singapore's DBS Bank. The merger saved the ailing southern lender from an imminent collapse due to the precarious state of its financials. Not to mention, it also avoided a major embarrassment for the regulator and policymakers at the Centre and sent a strong signal to other foreign lenders with an Indian footprint. But who first mooted the idea of DBS as a potential candidate? This time around, it wasn’t a government babu, as is usually the case in such events. We hear that one of the four deputy governors of the RBI, known as a skilled troubleshooter within the central bank's top brass, played the most critical role in the DBS deal. It was his idea that convinced the Governor and later the Delhi babus that DBS could be a perfect fit. Not everyone was comfortable with a foreign name but this senior official was firmly convinced about the competency and capability of DBS. Once DBS India got the green signal from Singapore, it was a done deal!

BUDGET 2021: ALL EYES ON STATE LENDERS

BUDGET 2021: ALL EYES ON STATE LENDERS

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has promised a Budget 2021 like “never before” and with the buzz around the bad bank idea and a push for PSU banks gathering steam, a clutch of savvy, high-profile investors are gradually gobbling up sarkari banking stocks. One of them, we hear, has his eyes set on entering a southern PSU lender. Many of the smaller PSU bank candidates are trading below their book value and the recent Canara Bank QIP has added to the bullish stance.

RESHUFFLE… AND WAIT… A MERGER TOO?

RESHUFFLE… AND WAIT… A MERGER TOO?

More on the banking space. We hear a change of guard is expected at one of the oldest, mid-sized banks in the private sector. A search panel may be constituted by March or April to find a successor to the current top boss who may not get an extension. But that’s not all folks. There are also whispers in banking corridors about a potential merger between this lender and a larger peer in the sector.

MEALS AND DEALS

MEALS AND DEALS

Here’s some more corporate buzz. We hear a mid-sized cement company is potentially on the radar of one of the richest Indians who already has a foothold in a cement firm down south. Tongues have started wagging ever since he had a lunch meeting in the first week of the year with the promoter of the said mid-sized player which has led to the ongoing speculation.

VACCINE SHOPPING

VACCINE SHOPPING

Even though the vaccination drive has started, it will be sometime before doses will be available in the open market. Unless, one has the ability (read money) to reach the vaccines much before others. There are murmurs of promoters and corporate honchos flying out in private planes, this time with their families in tow, to London, Dubai and New York. Just that this time the 'business meetings' also include a stop at a clinic to get the vaccine shots. But is it possible to get the shots, given the distribution in many of these countries is only for local citizens? Well, no one built an empire going down the beaten path!

IT'S COST-SAVING, SILLY!

IT'S COST-SAVING, SILLY!

In the backdrop of COVID-19, pricing has become more important than ever for IT majors, but not to the point of worry yet. Well, players are looking to gain market share as clients look to consolidate vendors. Also, some customers want to see if IT majors can pass on the benefit of work from home and cost saving from automation to them in the form of pricing. However, our tech sleuths tell us IT majors have been able to hold on to their pricing, mostly, by convincing their customers. As this executive of the leading IT firm pointed out, “Just because you save here you have to give away, it does not work that way." "This is not something like a product that is off the shelf... Even in those cases, the prices don’t change right?" the executive added.

NEW UNICORN KID?

NEW UNICORN KID?

A fintech player is in talks to raise money at the famous billion dollar, or unicorn, valuation. The barely three-year-old startup recently raised debt as well. But this fintech has also been in the news for a toxic work culture, a headstrong founder and an office filled with loud cussing. Its investors say these are teething issues and that the startup has learnt its lessons. But are incoming investors—large technology funds—overlooking governance and workplace issues in search of a quick buck? One person directly involved in the potential transaction has questioned the real value of unicorns in the wake of such oversight, but for now the party seems to continue.

Note to the Readers : Chances are you love a juicy story as much as we hacks do and you might have one to share. Please share the story in an email to MCInsider@nw18.com.

Also, spare a moment to tell us what you think of this series. Send your hosannas and howls to the same email address.

tags #Business #Companies #MC Insider

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.