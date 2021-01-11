MC Insider: Market players, corporate bosses ditch WhatsApp for Signal or Telegram, paint stocks on fire, banking buzz, insurance jolt and more

BAD BANK RESURFACES

Nobody knows for sure, but everyone loves to speculate on the Union Budget every single year. Especially when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has piqued the curiosity of one and all by saying a ‘never before’ like budget is on the cards. Some in the banking industry have a secret wish this time—get on with the idea of 'bad bank' at least now. Bad bank, or a place where all NPAs can be shifted conveniently for good, has been debated and discussed for long, but has never seen the light of the day due to lack of consensus. We hear bankers want it even more desperately this time since COVID-19 linked stressed assets are likely to surface sooner or later once the effect of all the temporary measures (moratorium, loan restructuring) fades away slowly and actual stress reflects on books. The feeling is that unless the current stock of bad loans are shifted out of bank balance sheets, banks will have to prepare for an NPA double whammy. The stakes are high, especially for the top managements of weaker PSBs. So will the government listen to the 'bad' idea this time and unleash this ultimate weapon for the clean-up act? Let’s wait and watch!

