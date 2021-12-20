MC Insider: Startup funding boom, buzz on deal street, fight for CM's chair and more

GAME OF THRONES: BENGALURU VERSION

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai is yet to complete six months in office. But corridors of power are already abuzz with rumours that he will be shown the door in January. Those circulating these rumours are none other than his party members and some senior ministers in his own government. A rich and ambitious colleague has allegedly hired a Mumbai-based PR firm to spread canards against Bommai on social media. He is eyeing the coveted chair. To make matters worse, Bommai’s knee is giving up and he is limping badly these days. Some of his close confidantes have advised him to go for knee surgery. Fearing the loss of chair, he is ignoring their advice. In the meantime, some top BJP leaders are reiterating that Bommai will be the CM till April/May 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka. It has not calmed the anxious CM because the same high command gave such public assurances to his predecessor BS Yediyurappa and one fine morning pulled the rug.

