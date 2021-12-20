MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Hush-hush tales from the world of stock markets, banking, corporate world and corridors of power

MC Insider: Startup funding boom, buzz on deal street, fight for CM's chair and more

Hush-hush tales from the world of stock markets, banking, corporate world and corridors of power

Moneycontrol News

Last Updated: December 20, 2021 / 10:13 AM IST

STARTUP PARTY MAY CONTINUE IN 2022!

STARTUP PARTY MAY CONTINUE IN 2022!

It's the question on everyone's mind. Will this year's epic startup funding boom continue in 2022? MC Insider can confirm that Indian venture funds are in talks to raise over $3 billion combined in the next few months, meant to be deployed in 2022. Investors are digging their heels in, taking even more aggressive bets and making wild projections. The Indian tech market has caught global attention. Watch this space for more!

FILTHY LUCRE EH?

FILTHY LUCRE EH?

It has been a fantastic year for Indian venture capitalists, who saw a massive swell in the value of their portfolio companies. And yet, a bunch of top VCs are looking to leave their roles, either for a better role or to raise their own fund, where they can potentially make even more money. Insiders snigger that while investors are sitting on pots of gold due to largely external factors, they want even more money because well, why not? Expect a shakeup in the venture space soon!

THE IRE OF A FORMER BANKER

THE IRE OF A FORMER BANKER

The lone legal fight of a sacked former banker in this private bank has gained quite a lot of attention in banking circles. A few years ago, this banker, also a prominent employee union leader, was sacked without any notice just months ahead of his retirement date. Subsequently, the banker moved High Court challenging the management decision and sought justice. The verdict is due anytime now. If the banker wins the case, he will get substantial monetary compensation from the bank. So, what it is going to be? Let’s wait and watch!

ASIAN FUND'S LOSS IS US FUND’S GAIN?

ASIAN FUND'S LOSS IS US FUND’S GAIN?

A top global new-age tech company founded by Indians was earlier being wooed by an Asian investment behemoth (that spent several months on the deal) but now is no longer on the latter’s radar. Buzz on the deal street suggests that an American private equity fund has now swooped in and a deal to pick up a minority stake could be sealed shortly with the target, which has seen a few senior executive hires of late.

READY, GET, SET AND PACK!

READY, GET, SET AND PACK!

The packaging space has seen a lot of interest from PE funds in the past 18 months. Though the fate of two sale mandates in the segment which have been run for several months, is unclear (one of them we hear has been hit with ESG concerns), we at MC Insider hear a third process may be moving ahead and a transaction is imminent. The likely buyer is a bulge bracket PE fund (surprise surprise!) and the target is a packaging firm down south.

GAME OF THRONES: BENGALURU VERSION

GAME OF THRONES: BENGALURU VERSION

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai is yet to complete six months in office. But corridors of power are already abuzz with rumours that he will be shown the door in January. Those circulating these rumours are none other than his party members and some senior ministers in his own government. A  rich and ambitious colleague has allegedly hired a Mumbai-based PR firm to spread canards against Bommai on social media. He is eyeing the coveted chair. To make matters worse, Bommai’s knee is giving up and he is limping badly these days. Some of his close confidantes have advised him to go for knee surgery. Fearing the loss of chair, he is ignoring their advice. In the meantime, some top BJP leaders are reiterating that Bommai will be the CM till April/May 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka. It has not calmed the anxious CM because the same high command gave such public assurances to his predecessor BS Yediyurappa and one fine morning pulled the rug.

GANDHI FACTOR

GANDHI FACTOR

BJP leader Varun Gandhi, it is learnt, has decided to keep raising issues of public concern, at least until, 2024 general elections even if that means annoying his party - BJP. Varun through his relentless critique has made it clear that he is in no mood to toe the party line on many issues. Yet, the MP from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh has ruled out any reports of leaving the party because that ‘won’t make any sense’ before the next Lok Sabha elections. In October, Gandhi and his mother Maneka Gandhi were removed from the BJP’s National Executive Committee, hours after his criticism of the killing of farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri allegedly involving son of Union MoS, Home Ajay Misra Teni.

MOVES IN KASHMIR

MOVES IN KASHMIR

Last week, the Congress appointed senior party leader from Jammu, Raman Bhalla, as the party’s working president of J&K Congress amid a rift between veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and incumbent J&K Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir. Bhalla, once loyal to Azad, is now considered to be close to Mir. Many say Bhalla’s appointment is a clear message from Congress top brass for Azad, a member of G-23 dissenting group of leaders, had recently raised eyebrows after he addressed public meetings triggering speculation about his future plans in the UT where assembly polls are due. A group of leaders, apparently close to Azad, had recently resigned from the Congress over their issues with Mir.

Note to the Readers : Chances are you love a juicy story as much as we hacks do and you might have one to share. Please share the story in an email to MCInsider@nw18.com.

Also, spare a moment to tell us what you think of this series. Send your hosannas and howls to the same email address.

tags #Business #MC Insider #Startup

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.