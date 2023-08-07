MC Insider | Sneaker fever, a miffed banker, greed street, ed-tech lessons and more

Hush-hush tales from the world of stock markets, banking, corporate world and corridors of power
Last Updated: August 07, 2023 / 06:43 AM IST
These sneakers were made for talkin’...
And that's just what they'll do. A startup founder was getting a lot of attention from aspiring entrepreneurs at a recent event not just for his successful business but also for his personal style. While many newbies were trying to get his attention to pitch their startup idea, many just can't help but admire his shiny white luxury shoes and compliment his choice. The co-founder of a popular OTA platform was seen sporting self-embossed Louis Vuitton sneakers that retail for a few lakhs and being a sneakerhead the startup CXO has to get his hand on it. Sneaker fever has well and truly taken over the entrepreneur circle as well.
A miffed banker?
This banker loves his media interviews. But things don't always go on expected lines. He recently gave an interview to a news outlet where he spoke at length about his personal role and vision in growing the bank to what it is today. But when the interview finally came out, the banker was a little upset. Why? The output was apparently a much shorter version of the original conversation. The publication had edited out much of the 'PR talk' of the CEO. This made the CEO upset who allegedly fired PR folks who had coordinated the interview. Word has it that the rattled PR, in turn, started back-to-back calls with the publication seeking to re-edit the interview and include a longer version. Needless to say all the calls were in vain.
No Ed-Tech meltdown yet?
A leading agency’s senior business head says that while most top startups in the education space are fire-fighting at the moment, there are plenty of others that aren’t flushed with funds and have the potential for bringing credibility into the category. We hear his agency is speaking to several such institutions and is learning from their past mistakes of working with a celebrated unicorn from this sector.
Not my flick
Not so long ago, a meeting of top stakeholders from a buzzing sector with government officials left many scratching their heads. We hear that the authorities were not at all pleased with the explicit nature of some content aired on streamers. But certain stakeholders were confused as authorities repeatedly mentioned just one show and it didn’t belong to any of the desi platforms. Any guesses whose show it was
Greed Street
We hear a certain American company is looking at raising capital in India and is eyeing a market cap that is nearly twice of what it commands in the US of A. The buzz is that all kinds of means are being adopted to ensure a bumper IPO. A market pundit said that in the past too –two such over-valued issues of Indian companies hit the market. “Excessive valuation does indicate the greed of the market,” the pundit lamented.
Need for Speed
Officials of this iconic electric car maker have been caught up in a whirlwind of meetings with the Indian side. They were even invited for the high profile inauguration of Bharat Mandapam or the new ITPO complex which will play host to the G 20 meetings in September. We are told they also had a long meeting with the new boss at Invest India, along with officials at the commerce ministry. So will the 'X' factor work?
Animal Nature
You can pay a roadside coconut vendor via QR-code, yet Bengaluru's buses are stuck in the analog era. A senior official who was working on the cashless ticketing project at Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation was recently transferred to the Bannerghatta National Park (BNP). "Well, I guess it's better to be among animals than dealing with human beings," an observer quipped. Another jibed "They needed him because the 14 deer there needed digital passes to move around". The state government brushes off the transfer, claiming it's nothing unusual since the officer hails from the Indian Forest Service, and it's merely a return to the parent department.
Note to the Readers : Chances are you love a juicy story as much as we hacks do and you might have one to
share. Please share the story in an email to MCInsider@nw18.com.
Also, spare a moment to tell us what you think of this series. Send your hosannas and howls to the same email address.