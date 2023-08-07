MC Insider | Sneaker fever, a miffed banker, greed street, ed-tech lessons and more

A miffed banker?

This banker loves his media interviews. But things don't always go on expected lines. He recently gave an interview to a news outlet where he spoke at length about his personal role and vision in growing the bank to what it is today. But when the interview finally came out, the banker was a little upset. Why? The output was apparently a much shorter version of the original conversation. The publication had edited out much of the 'PR talk' of the CEO. This made the CEO upset who allegedly fired PR folks who had coordinated the interview. Word has it that the rattled PR, in turn, started back-to-back calls with the publication seeking to re-edit the interview and include a longer version. Needless to say all the calls were in vain.