Moneycontrol News
Apr 12, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST

Decision-making has been hit at this regulator awaiting a full-time chairperson, but things are moving ahead. What's also moving ahead is this logistics company's plans to hit the IPO street. Catch all the corporate whispers in this edition of the MC Insider.

MC Insider: Regulatory respite, a logistics IPO on the move, a REIT issue brewing and more


THE ANTI-MONOPOLY FACTOR

Decision-making regarding M&A has been seriously hit at this regulator which hasn't had a full-time chairperson since mid-October. In January, the acting chairperson's tenure was extended. But now we hear interviews may have been concluded and this key vacancy will be soon filled by the government, in all likelihood, before the end of this month. A clutch of bureaucrats, including two IRS officers and an ex-MCA official were rumoured to be in the race. Let's see who finally bags the top job!


LOGISTICALLY SPEAKING


Its peer's share price may have plunged by more than 40 percent in the last 6 months and another rival may have called off its listing plans due to an unfavourable market environment, but that hasn't stopped this player in the hyper-competitive segment from chatting up advisors and gradually taking steps to get IPO ready. A listing is still far away, but we hear, for the time being, a fundraising round may be on the cards.