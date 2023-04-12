MC Insider: Regulatory respite, a logistics IPO on the move, a REIT issue brewing and more



THE ANTI-MONOPOLY FACTOR

Decision-making regarding M&A has been seriously hit at this regulator which hasn't had a full-time chairperson since mid-October. In January, the acting chairperson's tenure was extended. But now we hear interviews may have been concluded and this key vacancy will be soon filled by the government, in all likelihood, before the end of this month. A clutch of bureaucrats, including two IRS officers and an ex-MCA official were rumoured to be in the race. Let's see who finally bags the top job!





LOGISTICALLY SPEAKING

Its peer's share price may have plunged by more than 40 percent in the last 6 months and another rival may have called off its listing plans due to an unfavourable market environment, but that hasn't stopped this player in the hyper-competitive segment from chatting up advisors and gradually taking steps to get IPO ready. A listing is still far away, but we hear, for the time being, a fundraising round may be on the cards.





YET ANOTHER REIT MARKET DEBUT





Post filing of draft papers, one of the portfolio companies of this PE major took as much as 15 months to get a nod from the regulator. 10 months have passed since the approval but there has been no buzz regarding the launch. When asked about the status, a source said, "It will happen at the right time," without elaborating further. But there definitely has been a buzz recently regarding the big listing of another interesting firm in the investment behemoth's portfolio, a REIT offering, and the first of its kind in the segment. Meetings are underway with investors and a launch is expected by the month's end or early May.





THE WONDER YEARS





This senior exec from the financial services segment shared a hilarious dinner table interaction with his kids. On being asked what he would want to do when he grows up, the 12-year-old quipped, " I want to do what you do. CEO stuff." When asked to elaborate further, the kid responded, " You know...work on a computer. Make speeches. Yell at people. Make a lot of money." When the non-plussed dad responded saying, " Umm that's not exactly what a CEO does," the little one shot back, " Whatever. I want to yell a lot and get paid for it!!". Finally, the 16-year-old entered the fray and said, " Have you considered being a teacher?". A memorable meal indeed for the head honcho!





OF BETS AND BULLISHNESS





A little gossipy birdie told us that this top global investor with an admirable portfolio made a visit to India sometime back and amongst several other interactions also met the top brass of this business group. So will the said investor increase exposure to the said firm? Hmmm..





BABUDOM SAGA





We hear chaos ensued at the offices of this firm a day before a Supreme Court hearing. It started when a top bureaucrat messaged the company's resident policy czar with five questions on the company's products and policies. The bureaucrat in question said that he wanted the answers quickly because he was expected to brief a very senior law officer of the government on the case. While the management hunkered down to draft answers, it suddenly emerged that the bureaucrat had retired from service last month. He had no locus standi to ask for any information. So, the company politely declined to respond to his queries. But, it's still scratching its head, wondering on whose behalf was the bureaucrat acting!





MF BUZZ





Whispers on D-street indicate that recent churn at this MF house, with changes in fund managers in various schemes, has resulted in clean-out trades in many mid-cap companies. The said firm has US links and saw the entry of a new CIO earlier this year.



