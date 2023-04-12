MC Insider: Regulatory respite, a logistics IPO on the move, a REIT issue brewing and more

YET ANOTHER REIT MARKET DEBUT

Post filing of draft papers, one of the portfolio companies of this PE major took as much as 15 months to get a nod from the regulator. 10 months have passed since the approval but there has been no buzz regarding the launch. When asked about the status, a source said, "It will happen at the right time," without elaborating further. But there definitely has been a buzz recently regarding the big listing of another interesting firm in the investment behemoth's portfolio, a REIT offering, and the first of its kind in the segment. Meetings are underway with investors and a launch is expected by the month's end or early May.

