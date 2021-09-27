MC Insider: Regulatory games, a CM turns to god, a job to die for and more

MUTUAL FUND 2.0

How do you revitalise a three-decade-old mutual fund house that has been having an inconsequential existence for most of its life? Aside from considering passively managed funds, to catch up with what most of the new-age mutual fund houses are launching these days, it is also evaluating the books of a smaller, public-sector, rival fund house with whom it might have entered into an agreement to acquire it. Fund managers are pouring into the books of this younger, public-sector fund house, to check for any ticking bombs, especially on the fixed-income side. With the memories of credit crisis of 2020 still fresh, the older fund house doesn’t want to take on any bad assets and understandably so. Compliance work is on, in terms of taking necessary approvals from regulator and stakeholders. Industry experts say that a little bit of distribution help may go a long way in helping it reach newer and younger audiences. This is the second serious attempt of the old house to inject some vitality. Nearly a decade ago, it had sold a part of its stake to a foreign fund house. But they parted ways a few years ago. The good thing about the older fund house is that, despite a benign existence, its debt funds were not affected by the credit crisis. Its fixed income portfolios have been managed with care and, unlike many of its private sector counterparts, have been unaffected by the credit crisis. Its main complaint has been that many intermediaries disregard safety and focus largely on returns. That’s where this fund house has suffered, aside from its equity performance. If the acquisition of this bank-sponsored fund house goes through, it hopes to get a bank platform to sell its funds.

