MC Insider | Promoter regains his mojo, economics of a vacant post, a defaulting celeb and more!

No need for a PEA!

There are whispers in the corridors of power that the government is unlikely to appoint anyone to the post of Principal Economic Advisor ( PEA), which is lying vacant since February 2022. Sanjeev Sanyal held the post for five years till February 2022 before he was appointed to the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council. “We do not need a Principal Economic Advisor. Though the post is not abolished,” a top government official told Moneycontrol. He also said that there is no work that remains to be allocated to the PEA. The chair exists in the economic division of the finance ministry which is headed by the Chief Economic Advisor ( CEA) . The mandate of the PEA along with the CEA, used to be advising the government on economic matters and preparing the Economic Survey of India.