MC Insider: Poster boy plots comeback, politicians ticked off at house purchase, foreign brokerage amped up about power sector, and more



The Comeback Banker?

This banker was once the poster boy of the industry. No major banking conference took place without him showing up. Industry associations were nearly at loggerheads to get the flamboyant executive at their event. One fine day, all hell broke loose with the emergence of gigantic irregularities involving the said man who soon moved to the cooler and the world moved on. But, now we are picking up buzz that the banker is apparently exploring plans for a comeback and is toying with the idea of launching a new venture teaming up with his old warhorses. Rumour has it that these plans are still at an early stage and details of the new entity are being worked out. The said gentleman is likely to play behind the screens this time till he gets a clean chit from all ongoing probes. Meanwhile, let's wait and watch!





Lutyens Circles

Here is some gossip from the corridors of power. A sarkari birdie tells us that the recent purchase of a house in one of the creme de la creme neighbourhoods of Delhi, that is, Lutyens, has set the cat amongst the high and mighty pigeons. Why? Well because the buyer is someone who has faced the ire of shareholders after the alleged destruction of some serious shareholder wealth. Now we hear this move has ticked off some politicians. Hmm...





Power Central!

A foreign brokerage firm is excited about the power sector. The head of India equity research at the firm believes 5G revolution along with proposed privatisation of power distribution operations can create sparks in the sector. Imagine, a private player decides to provide you electricity at half the cost during nights. That's when you power your 5G-enabled washing machine to do its job or your electric car to juice up. Essentially, the tasks consuming more electric units are done at half the price. The research head believes many business models can be created in the sector. But first, the law needs to pass through Delhi's corridors of power. Thus, a long wait ensues.





Driving In The Wrong Lane





A lot of people claim to be trading geniuses and run workshops and courses, where they do less of teaching and more of alleged illegal sharing of stock ideas. These scamsters establish their credibility by sharing photos of expensive cars they bought or luxurious vacations they took, and these are used to win over the gullible. Recently, however, a stock-market expert got called out for boasting about his swanky new wheels on his social media handle. Under that post, some of the people who had signed up for one of his workshops reminded him about a pending refund. According to them, the workshop had been postponed twice and moved to a date they couldn't attend, and therefore they had been asking for a refund which they hadn't received despite repeated requests to his team. Going by their posts, they seem to have been waiting for nearly three weeks! Ouch!





Margin Call





To get around the higher margin requirements and to save on taxes, traders and brokers have now come up with an arrangement. A recent Moneycontrol story investigated this scam and explained its workings on how such brokers allow their high net worth clients to place their trades through the brokerage's prop account. But how do the clients take the money out? An insider said that the client is signed on as a vendor to the broker and sometimes the clients even register themselves as a company and take out bigger amounts, but always billing for less than Rs 20 lakh. This is because any company with higher than Rs 20 lakh in annual turnover attracts the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in most states.





Lack Of A Southern Odyssey





Ministers are often accused of ignoring states they do not hail from while paying more than necessary attention to their own constituencies. The Union health minister, too, ever since taking charge last year, has been making frequent trips to his native state at the cost of others. But other states, especially the southern ones, have been pressing for his visit over the last few months. With the Gujarat elections over, the minister is now able to dedicate much of his time in the capital but has been totally occupied due to the ongoing session of the Parliament. However, fervent pleas from his party men in the South are prompting to him to pay quick visits beyond the Deccan despite his packed schedule. One such quick but important visit came this weekend.





Motown Priorities





There are a handful of global OEMs who are praying and hoping for the inauguration of the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) in Sector 25, Dwarka, Delhi (seen as one of the pet projects of the PM) by the next Auto Expo. Wondering why? A senior official of a global OEM, who requested anonymity, said, "My global CEO would like to fly down from the HQ city and land at the T3 airport (international), have an overnight stay at Aerocity nearby, and then quickly unveil the model at IICC and fly back a day later. It is less cumbersome and can be better managed in less than a day. If that is the venue, it is not just us but many other companies will also start participating at the Expo. Just keeping my fingers crossed that the exhibition centre gets opened before the next Expo." It may be recalled that the Government of India has approved the development of IICC & allied infrastructure in PPP and non-PPP mode at an estimated cost of Rs 25,703 crore by the year 2025.



