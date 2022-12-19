 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Insider: Poster boy plots comeback, politicians ticked off at house purchase, foreign brokerage amped up about power sector, and more


The Comeback Banker?

This banker was once the poster boy of the industry. No major banking conference took place without him showing up. Industry associations were nearly at loggerheads to get the flamboyant executive at their event. One fine day, all hell broke loose with the emergence of gigantic irregularities involving the said man who soon moved to the cooler and the world moved on. But, now we are picking up buzz that the banker is apparently exploring plans for a comeback and is toying with the idea of launching a new venture teaming up with his old warhorses. Rumour has it that these plans are still at an early stage and details of the new entity are being worked out. The said gentleman is likely to play behind the screens this time till he gets a clean chit from all ongoing probes. Meanwhile, let's wait and watch!


Lutyens Circles


Here is some gossip from the corridors of power. A sarkari birdie tells us that the recent purchase of a house in one of the creme de la creme neighbourhoods of Delhi, that is, Lutyens, has set the cat amongst the high and mighty pigeons. Why? Well because the buyer is someone who has faced the ire of shareholders after the alleged destruction of some serious shareholder wealth. Now we hear this move has ticked off some politicians. Hmm...


Power Central!


A foreign brokerage firm is excited about the power sector. The head of India equity research at the firm believes 5G revolution along with proposed privatisation of power distribution operations can create sparks in the sector. Imagine, a private player decides to provide you electricity at half the cost during nights. That's when you power your 5G-enabled washing machine to do its job or your electric car to juice up. Essentially, the tasks consuming more electric units are done at half the price. The research head believes many business models can be created in the sector. But first, the law needs to pass through Delhi's corridors of power. Thus, a long wait ensues.