MC Insider: Poster boy plots comeback, politicians ticked off at house purchase, foreign brokerage amped up about power sector, and more

Motown Priorities

There are a handful of global OEMs who are praying and hoping for the inauguration of the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) in Sector 25, Dwarka, Delhi (seen as one of the pet projects of the PM) by the next Auto Expo. Wondering why? A senior official of a global OEM, who requested anonymity, said, "My global CEO would like to fly down from the HQ city and land at the T3 airport (international), have an overnight stay at Aerocity nearby, and then quickly unveil the model at IICC and fly back a day later. It is less cumbersome and can be better managed in less than a day. If that is the venue, it is not just us but many other companies will also start participating at the Expo. Just keeping my fingers crossed that the exhibition centre gets opened before the next Expo." It may be recalled that the Government of India has approved the development of IICC & allied infrastructure in PPP and non-PPP mode at an estimated cost of Rs 25,703 crore by the year 2025.

