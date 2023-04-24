MC Insider | On AI reaches beyond humans; making locally, paying globally; and of dole trolls in a poll state



Tech-ing stock

History has it that it's difficult to detect fraud. And it becomes all the more difficult when complex electronic systems and myriad intricacies are involved. A stock market could be a case-in-point. Be it phishing, false orders, or incorrect feeds, most go unnoticed by cyber security experts. But, what humans can't do, AI can. We hear an IT services firm is working on an AI script to detect stock market fraud exclusively. Does this mean investors can breathe a sigh of relief? Well, that depends on which kind of investors you are talking about. Some are getting the jitters, we hear.





Sticky Affair

Indian companies paying increasingly higher royalties to global parents has been a contentious issue for some time now. When you develop products locally for local markets, the royalty payments may be hard to justify. In this particular case, the multinational in question had correctly recognised the need for a ‘spicier’ oral care product. The Indian company was very sure that there's a unique demand for toothpaste derived from Indian medicine which doesn’t taste sweet or bland. But, denial from the headquarters resulted in losing the market to a ‘redder’ homegrown peer. Heard that phrase - missing the wood for the trees!





Second time lucky?





An unusual 6 percent up move on a rather dull market day last week, reignited murmurs about this company selling its consumer business. Last year, there were talks of a loss-making unicorn acquiring this business. But, that plan was apparently scrapped in a few months. Now, a little birdie tells us that a peer could pick up the piece. Will the deal go through this time? Either way, it’s not a bad business, or a desperate sell. The price will decide if it’s a sweet deal or a sob sale.





An Insider's wish





This senior banker who has been associated with this lender for a long period is keen to take up the lead role, should the regulator clear the plan. The person's name is actively being considered for the CEO position for which a search firm has been engaged. The banker is said to have responded positively when asked about his willingness for the role. But that alone isn't enough. There are many hurdles on the path. More than everything, the regulator should okay the wish.





It's raining money in Karnataka





With freebies flowing in since the announcement of polls, it's raining money in Karnataka. Cash, liquor, drugs, and other valuables worth Rs 253 crore have been seized between March 29 and April 22. A bureaucrat in Karnataka said that this is just the tip of the iceberg. "This election broke all records and has already gone past Rs 152 crore seized during the 2018 elections. In many places, cash transfers are happening through digital wallets and are likely to increase in the run-up to the May 10 polls. This is more like a blockbuster movie's box-office collection," he said. Politicians/MLA candidates are handing out televisions, cookers, mixers, stoves, sarees, food kits, sweet boxes, watches, and more. Some of the TVs distributed to families have the smiling face of the candidate whenever they switch on the TV, which could be a reminder for them to vote for the candidate. Whether the TV lasts after the polls is a million-dollar question!





Negotiation 101





You would have negotiated with your boss for a hike, for a promotion or even for a location change. Have you ever negotiated with your boss to invest in your stealth startup? So this lead developer of a healthtech firm submitted his resignation and when asked why, the employee said that he has plans to develop his own startup with another friend (an app that helps diagnostics labs to connect with patients easily). The curious and, maybe furious, boss asked him what can make him stay and he asked for a small investment and agreed to even help the firm with his app in the future. He was let go but got the investment he sought for. Slow claps!?





Giving a 'Blue' hand





If you are going through a tough journey as an entrepreneur, you have a tendency to help others undergoing a similar journey, especially if you look up to them as an inspiration. This seems to be the case with a few startup founders who have shelled out money to a social media company's monthly subscription service that grants them a blue badge among other cosmetic changes. Many of them said they have subscribed to do their bit to help one of the world's richest men turn around this flailing social media platform. Some also quipped that it is the only social media platform they use while a few others believe that paid verification is the way to go ahead. This is also quite a contrast from some of the biggest celebrities, public figures and companies who have refused to pay to retain the blue badges they had received earlier for free as a stamp of authenticity.



