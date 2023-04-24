 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol News
Apr 24, 2023 / 10:58 AM IST

Read untold stories from the world of business and corridors of power

MC Insider | On AI reaches beyond humans; making locally, paying globally; and of dole trolls in a poll state

MC Insider


Tech-ing stock

History has it that it's difficult to detect fraud. And it becomes all the more difficult when complex electronic systems and myriad intricacies are involved. A stock market could be a case-in-point. Be it phishing, false orders, or incorrect feeds, most go unnoticed by cyber security experts. But, what humans can't do, AI can. We hear an IT services firm is working on an AI script to detect stock market fraud exclusively. Does this mean investors can breathe a sigh of relief? Well, that depends on which kind of investors you are talking about. Some are getting the jitters, we hear.


Sticky Affair


Indian companies paying increasingly higher royalties to global parents has been a contentious issue for some time now. When you develop products locally for local markets, the royalty payments may be hard to justify. In this particular case, the multinational in question had correctly recognised the need for a ‘spicier’ oral care product. The Indian company was very sure that there's a unique demand for toothpaste derived from Indian medicine which doesn’t taste sweet or bland. But, denial from the headquarters resulted in losing the market to a ‘redder’ homegrown peer. Heard that phrase - missing the wood for the trees!