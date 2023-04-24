MC Insider | On AI reaches beyond humans; making locally, paying globally; and of dole trolls in a poll state

Giving a 'Blue' hand

If you are going through a tough journey as an entrepreneur, you have a tendency to help others undergoing a similar journey, especially if you look up to them as an inspiration. This seems to be the case with a few startup founders who have shelled out money to a social media company's monthly subscription service that grants them a blue badge among other cosmetic changes. Many of them said they have subscribed to do their bit to help one of the world's richest men turn around this flailing social media platform. Some also quipped that it is the only social media platform they use while a few others believe that paid verification is the way to go ahead. This is also quite a contrast from some of the biggest celebrities, public figures and companies who have refused to pay to retain the blue badges they had received earlier for free as a stamp of authenticity.

