MC Insider: IPL power play, media-shy CEO, never-ending corporate battle, WFH risks, health scheme on cards and more

ON/OFF THE RECORD

The modus operandi for dissemination of news and communication from central ministries and departments is well-established. Most ministries have their spokespersons from the Indian Information Service (IIS) cadre. Sometimes, but not always, ministers, have their own media advisors. However, a powerful and influential bureaucrat in a key ministry on Raisina Hill has set the cat among the pigeons by opting to have his own media advisor. This gentleman is perhaps the only secretary in the Union Government with such a luxury. Not surprisingly, there are several sullen faces in the IIS cadre. On many occasions, the media advisor in question, has bypassed the official spokesperson and sent press releases directly to reporters. These 'press statements' are highly unusual as they are 'off the record', in nature, which press releases are never meant to be in the first place! These unorthodox press statements begin with sentences like 'Top government sources said...' or 'Multiple government sources said...' and then proceed to wax eloquent about the achievements of the ministry concerned. Despite complaints from reporters to the official spokesperson, the trend has continued unabated as the secretary’s bosses are fine with his method.

