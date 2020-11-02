MC Insider: IPL power play, media-shy CEO, never-ending corporate battle, WFH risks, health scheme on cards and more

Hush-hush tales from the world of stock markets, banking, corporate world and corridors of power
Last Updated: Nov 02, 2020 09:31 AM IST
WFH RISKS
Work from home has gained favour across large swathes of India Inc, especially the IT sector. But with seniors unable to keep a close tab on juniors in regular office settings, WFH can throw up some unpleasant surprises! Take the case of this leading tech firm which had to do some quick damage control for one of its large scale projects. Why? Sensitive data of some of its customer were ‘almost’ compromised. Here’s what happened: a new recruit tried to copy the client's source code (which had sensitive information), into the internal tool every employee has access to. The managers were alerted instantly, thanks to the checks the tool had in place. The adventurous newbie was terminated from services. The newbie was probably trained but the employees wonder—could the slip-up have been avoided in an office setting? And is this a genuine peril of WFH?
‘DADAGIRI’ AT PLAY
Last year, this company became India’s first gaming entity to join the mushrooming domestic unicorn club. The year 2020 saw more great news, with the firm bagging the lucrative title sponsor rights of the country’s biggest annual sporting extravaganza. But grapevine now suggests that that this top gaming platform is feeling a tad short-changed on the above investment. Reason? A rival entity is believed to be garnering significant mileage via ad’s featuring a senior sports administration official. The official concerned has brushed aside any buzz on conflict of interest. But after stepping in with its rescue act when a Chinese brand dropped out suddenly and with some serious moolah (running into hundreds of crores) at stake for the title sponsor rights, can fault the company for not being a good sport.
GUESS WHO STUMPED KBC 12?
Pandemic or no pandemic, cricket is a religion in India and the IPL has proven that yet again this year. The annual cricketing extravaganza has eaten into the viewership of quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati or KBC and this has dented the show's revenues, says an industry insider. This is the 12th edition of the show and word has it that it has not been able to charge a premium for its sponsorship deals as well as the spot ad rates. This year, KBC is functioning at around Rs 35-40 crore for co-powered sponsor deals and Rs 25 crore for associate sponsor deals, the same as last year. The spot rate for buying ad inventory also remains in the same range of Rs 3.5-4 lakh like last year. The makers of the show though have brushed aside all this and are stressing that the program is "doing as well as it was before."
ELUSIVE PEACE
There seems to be a slight change in gears in a bitter corporate battle that was seemingly coming to an end. By the looks of it, the chances of an amicable settlement anytime soon look remote as one of the parties is aggressively stepping up its engagement with media persons to push its POV. Hmm, now that would seem like an unlikely step if one is keen to chuck all the bitterness and move on peacefully. And a recent ‘simple solution’ offered by this party has not really impressed the other side which is keen to proceed very cautiously. Clearly, this feud may rage longer than anticipated, unless the courts intervene and impose a clear-cut deadline.
HEALTHY IDEA
A leading healthcare group which shares its name with a certain doyen of the IT industry is weighing the launch of its own healthcare scheme to aid lower income families grappling with sudden, high expense events. Given the absence of any social security scheme or universal health insurance in the country, the thought is a laudable one indeed. The scheme will likely be a low subscription model that will encourage early diagnosis and treatment. We sincerely hope the peers take a leaf out of this firm’s book.
ON/OFF THE RECORD
The modus operandi for dissemination of news and communication from central ministries and departments is well-established. Most ministries have their spokespersons from the Indian Information Service (IIS) cadre. Sometimes, but not always, ministers, have their own media advisors. However, a powerful and influential bureaucrat in a key ministry on Raisina Hill has set the cat among the pigeons by opting to have his own media advisor. This gentleman is perhaps the only secretary in the Union Government with such a luxury. Not surprisingly, there are several sullen faces in the IIS cadre. On many occasions, the media advisor in question, has bypassed the official spokesperson and sent press releases directly to reporters. These 'press statements' are highly unusual as they are 'off the record', in nature, which press releases are never meant to be in the first place! These unorthodox press statements begin with sentences like 'Top government sources said...' or 'Multiple government sources said...' and then proceed to wax eloquent about the achievements of the ministry concerned. Despite complaints from reporters to the official spokesperson, the trend has continued unabated as the secretary’s bosses are fine with his method.
LOW-PROFILE CEO
The in-house communications team and PR team of this large bank are at their wit’s end. They have given up on their efforts to convince the CEO to appear before the media, at least for major company events. He is in no mood to listen to their rationale that the CEO talking to the press is crucial to inspire investor confidence. Forget interviews, he has chosen to not even address press conferences once in a quarter during the financial result announcements. To be fair, the bank is faring well and memories of an unpleasant past have been largely forgotten. The CEO firmly maintains that he isn’t required to be the 'face' of the bank. This approach has surprised many of his colleagues, as the predecessor was a media savvy person and regularly gave long interviews to all media houses. The successor is clearly working at the other extreme. Perhaps the only large bank CEO to do so. Leading from the back.
NOT A CONCRETE DEAL
The cement sector is on the cusp of a bull run with a foreign brokerage recently upgrading several stocks in the sector. Amid all this optimism, we hear that a mid-cap cement player wants to ride the wave of optimism and cash out. We hear several HNIs have made a beeline for this stock in anticipation of a deal. The last key deal struck in the cement sector was when the Nirma Group edged out other bigger rivals to seal the buyout of Emami Group’s assets. This cement player, the latest firm on the block in the segment, has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic just like its rivals, but its sizeable limestone reserves should attract suitors.
CROWDED SHOPPING CART
COVID-19 and the ensuing lockdown have given a booster dose to the consumer internet space. As demand grows, so does the need for growth capital. One such player in the segment that has benefited from a surge in customer acquisition is in the midst of a mega deal. A conglomerate keen to up its online play has been sniffing around for a while. But that’s not all. With consumer behaviour not set to change for a while, a global fund with an eye on emerging market investments also wants its share of the pie, or should we say ‘basket’. Wink, Wink!
