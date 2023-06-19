MC Insider: Newfound love for SME IPOs, closing a deal in limbo, ahead of the big 2024 election

Of Kurud and Infra

A market veteran, who made it big coming from the tiny village of Kurud, recently met the management of a state-owned civil construction company. Post this meeting, the former chief investment officer of a large mutual fund and now promoter of an investment company, bought shares of this EPC company. So far institutional investors have largely avoided this counter and the share price performance has also been unimpressive over the past two years. But what does the seasoned investor see in the company for him to lap up the stock? Will be interesting to watch what changes from hereon.