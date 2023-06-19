MC Insider: Newfound love for SME IPOs, closing a deal in limbo, ahead of the big 2024 election

Hush-hush tales from the world of stock markets, banking, corporate world and corridors of power
Last Updated: June 19, 2023 / 08:55 AM IST
Scent of an SME stock
In the stock market, some investors are like predators who smell money like they smell blood. Now that making money in mainboard market has become difficult, at least compared with the Covid period, local institutional investors are also turning towards SME IPOs that have been making lot of noise. Earlier, these counters were avoided by institutions due to lack of liquidity. A merchant banker said she has been seeing rising interest in these issuances, and budgeting for higher allocation for these interested investors.
Of Kurud and Infra
A market veteran, who made it big coming from the tiny village of Kurud, recently met the management of a state-owned civil construction company. Post this meeting, the former chief investment officer of a large mutual fund and now promoter of an investment company, bought shares of this EPC company. So far institutional investors have largely avoided this counter and the share price performance has also been unimpressive over the past two years. But what does the seasoned investor see in the company for him to lap up the stock? Will be interesting to watch what changes from hereon.
Just what the doctor ordered
Will this pharma arm be third time lucky? If deal street chatter is to be believed , previous attempts at a potential sale of the entire firm and a stake dilution met with an ice-cold response we are told but now we hear that an asset sale ( the facilities are considered world - class) may be in the works as the parent looks to pare debt. Let's sit back and see how this fresh strategy pans out.
License to bond
The founder of this bond platform which is about to commence operations in the next few weeks is a super happy man. Reason? The website of the firm launched a week ago has already got 3000 subscribers. Going by the initial response, the founder is confident the venture will turn into a success. Well we wish him all the best for his new innings.
Eyes on polls
With the Lok Sabha elections approaching, it seems health policies impacting the middle class and poor would be of one of the key priorities for the incumbent government. Rumour has it that the Union Health Minister recently got an additional Minister of State (MoS) from Uttar Pradesh as the Centre wanted an experienced hand to boost the ministry's output. With the senior minister getting occupied with G20 meets and international affairs, a little bird said that the move is likely to bring a helping hand to the Minister while also helping BJP in Uttar Pradesh.
Note to the Readers : Chances are you love a juicy story as much as we hacks do and you might have one to
share. Please share the story in an email to MCInsider@nw18.com.
Also, spare a moment to tell us what you think of this series. Send your hosannas and howls to the same email address.