MC Insider: New bank in the works, entertainment company off the hook, pharma deals, startup buzz and more

FOMO FROM THE LAND OF THE SAMURAI

The trailblazing investments by a well-known hedge fund in Indian startups has left large venture capital firms reeling, many of whom are shocked at the unprecedented speed of deal-making. The shock has even reached the office of a large Japanese investor, famous for its own deal-making speed! This investor recently lost out to this hedge fund while jostling for three deals because the firm from the land of the Samurai has consciously been trying to assess companies more carefully. But missing out on good companies just because it did not move fast and pay eye-popping valuations is making the Japanese fund reconsider, whether it should go back to its old strategy of quick large deals at crazy valuations. Did we say the startup funding party has started?

