MC Insider: NBFC's lender outsmarts peers, promoter's image makeover bid, fintech firm's ESOP woes, Bitcoin scam and more

Moneycontrol News

Last Updated: November 15, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

A BAD LOAN STRATEGY

A BAD LOAN STRATEGY

The main lender to this NBFC has been way smarter than other lenders. While PSU banks recognized the exposure to this NBFC as NPA in Q2FY22 results, the primary banker to this NBFC has outsmarted all its peers. Word on street is that the loans given by the lender to the NBFC have been routed and deployed legally in the other entities where the payment was owed by the NBFC. Such was the routing, that the NBFC acted as a mere catalyst! Hence, while all other lenders are feeling the pain of this NBFC defaulting in Q2FY22, its primary banker, is seemingly at peace due to the fact that those companies (to which the money was transferred by the NBFC), owe money to the lender & not the NBFC. Hence, the risk of default is way lower for the primary lender of this stressed NBFC! Smart move, but a hard route taken by the lender!

PRE-IPO SALES AND HOW!

PRE-IPO SALES AND HOW!

The big-bang IPO of this market intermediary has been on the back burner for several months due to legal tangles. But the buzz is that a nod from the regulator could soon be on the cards. Meanwhile, we are also picking up from our birdies that a leading foreign bank is weighing the sale of a large chunk in this IPO-bound firm. Watch this space for more!

A HEALTHY BET

A HEALTHY BET

Grapevine on transaction street suggests that this healthcare firm which attempted to raise funds on at least 3 occasions in the past by tapping PE firms and later shelved plans could be back in the market for a deal. But the question is this time around, has the mandate been given by the company or one of its super patient investors who has been on board for more than a decade? Given the recent spate of good news around the firm, especially when it comes to “approvals”, who knows this time global funds may pay more attention than before!

WHAT’S THE PR STRATEGY, FOLKS?

WHAT’S THE PR STRATEGY, FOLKS?

This former promoter of a corporate group, which is now under the control of an RBI-appointed administrator, is desperate for an image makeover. The promoter has roped in one of the leading PR agencies in Mumbai who has begun pitching interviews and authored articles in media on behalf of the promoter for public perception management. The PR bid is to highlight the efforts by the former promoters in building the company and growing it as a major name in India and also to show that what went wrong wasn’t the promoters’ fault. Why this PR exercise now? Because although the promoter has lost control of his flagship firms, the group still has operations across different sectors. The not-so-good public perception post the latest episode might affect operations of other companies too, the promoters fear, especially considering that there are allegations of financial irregularities in this case. Will the PR tactics work? Let’s see.

ESOP WOES

ESOP WOES

This fintech IPO went through, but not without its share of backroom drama. A number of employees made money from ESOPs, whose value is rising during the IPO. And yet, MC Insider learns that the company appointed a team whose role specifically was to cancel some people's ESOPs because the company did not want to come out so much money. The company's mostly generous ESOP policy has now become a major issue for some employees who feel cheated.

MEN IN BLUE(S)

MEN IN BLUE(S)

India crashing out early from the cricket T20 World Cup disappointed the whole country, but none more than the zealous corporate executives and lawyers who had flown to Dubai hoping to catch India in the semis and even final. A number of law firm partners, founders and even Supreme Court judges have been in Dubai the last few weeks. They returned last weekend, slightly dejected.

BITCOIN BOTHER

BITCOIN BOTHER

Bitcoin scam has hit many Karnataka politicians hard and they are spending sleepless nights. After the opposition Congress indirectly hinted that people close to CM Basavaraj Bommai may have benefitted or been involved in the scam, a rattled CM made a visit to New Delhi to explain the situation to party high command. The police issued a detailed press release giving clean chit to themselves and political leaders. But, the real story is more interesting. A top minister who missed the CM post to Bommai is allegedly behind the propaganda against him. According to grapevine, he has hired a Mumbai based PR firm to run a campaign against Bommai on social media. Even after Bommai’s statement that PM has asked him to ignore the campaign against him, the smear campaign has not stopped.

CHANGE OF GUARD IN THE HILLS?

CHANGE OF GUARD IN THE HILLS?

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur’s scheduled Delhi visit later this week has triggered rumours about a possible change of guard in the state where assembly polls are to take place by the end of next year. Thakur would be in Delhi in the backdrop of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) recent defeat in the bypolls to the three assembly constituencies and Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh. The BJP recently changed Chief Ministers of two states it rules – Gujarat and Karnataka. Though the party leaders said that the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister will be in the national capital to review by-election performance, many say the humiliating defeat has put him in the dock and he might face consequences.

