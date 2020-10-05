MC Insider: Mutual fund CEO wanted, IPO buzz, airline troubles, friction in sarkari hiring, banking blues and more

INSIDERS VS OUTSIDERS

The government’s new recruitment mantra of tapping candidates from the private sector for senior posts of “Joint Secretary” in various departments has noble intentions indeed. After all, no harm in milking private sector expertise, right? But on the flip side, the strategy has led to some unpleasant side effects and has led to friction between the “insiders and the “outsiders”. Sample this case for instance. Recently, at a ministry located at Raisina Hill, there was a heated argument between one such lateral entry candidate and a staff member who is lower down the rung. An internal probe found that the “outsider” used to routinely throw cuss words as well as files at his junior! And this is not the first such case over the last few months. The “insiders” are fed up of being perceived as “kamchor” while the “outsiders” fret that the “neither do the babus work, nor do they allow us to work!”

