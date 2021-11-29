MC Insider: Market buzz, investment rethink, microfinance wars, salary boom and more

STARTUP HIRING BOOM

You know things have changed when the Human Resources personnel from the company you are set to join calls every other day just to "check-in". This senior engineer, who was recently hired by a Bengaluru-based unicorn, has been getting frequent calls from the company's HR. "They are calling me to ask if I will be joining every day. They want to be sure that I will be joining," quips the senior hire, who was surprised by these calls. "With so many people quitting every day and multiple job offers in hand, this probably should not come as a surprise," he says. But he is not sure if these frequent calls will be of any help. Even this senior hire had accepted offers from two companies when he was serving the notice period. The unicorn, in addition to giving him a 100 percent hike, also offered ESOPs. But he admits, he is still open to better offers. Well, make hay while the sun shines!

