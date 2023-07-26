MC Insider | Lovely finfluencer in unfair deals, broker shows buddies to woo business, unicorn in debt fright and more!

Broker under scanner

Rumour has it that a broker has gone under the lens for unfair practices of its sub-brokers and associates. While Moneycontrol found an allegedly illegal money management firm as a partner of this brokerage. And, there are many such partnerships the brokerage has formed only to get clients. On social media channels, we found few others who do live trading and ask people to 'try' out their suggestions by opening an account with this brokerage. According to insiders, a finfluencer shows trades and huge profits, gets people excited about trading, and then offer them the link to open an account with the 'partner' brokerage. For this, the brokerage allegedly pays the finfluencer a commission, even if the finfluencer is not a Sebi-registered advisor. Violation of regulatory norms are obvious in such practices.