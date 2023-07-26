MC Insider | Lovely finfluencer in unfair deals, broker shows buddies to woo business, unicorn in debt fright and more!

Hush-hush tales from the world of stock markets, banking, corporate world and corridors of power
Last Updated: July 26, 2023 / 08:08 AM IST
Unfair and Lovely
There is a finfluencer, called 'Lovely', who is touted to have 'rented out' an RA (research analyst) licence, allegedly to advertise stock-tip channels with the RA registration of another analyst, which is not kosher. Now this influencer has used a strange descriptor in the social media profile, which says that the finfluencer is NISM certified and an even stranger addendum that reads "at Sebi RA". Whatever that means… Interestingly, this news comes at a time when ‘Lovely’ has received a notice from the market regulator. Sebi usually sends a notice to an entity after initial investigation shows violations. Then the entity can present its side of the story, before the final order is passed. Now, let’s watch which way this one goes.
Broker under scanner
Rumour has it that a broker has gone under the lens for unfair practices of its sub-brokers and associates. While Moneycontrol found an allegedly illegal money management firm as a partner of this brokerage. And, there are many such partnerships the brokerage has formed only to get clients. On social media channels, we found few others who do live trading and ask people to 'try' out their suggestions by opening an account with this brokerage. According to insiders, a finfluencer shows trades and huge profits, gets people excited about trading, and then offer them the link to open an account with the 'partner' brokerage. For this, the brokerage allegedly pays the finfluencer a commission, even if the finfluencer is not a Sebi-registered advisor. Violation of regulatory norms are obvious in such practices.
Bitter pill no more?
This pharma deal down south was nearly clinched but unfortunately hit a hurdle and is now back on track. Talks with a global private equity with roots in a country which recently legalised cannabis, had collapsed earlier but now we hear financial investors are back in the race for this asset which shares its name with a fit as a fiddle celeb! Any guesses?
The patient one
With the markets hitting new highs in recent weeks, more and more aspirants from niche sectors are looking to make their D-street debut. Take for instance this one player, which had to wait for more than a year to get the requisite nod from the defence ministry. We hear armed with the approval, this firm has appointed i-bankers and started work on its IPO which is likely to be a pure OFS.
No debt, no way
This unicorn, one of the largest in India, was looking to raise acquisition financing to buy large assets abroad. It talked to a host of overseas and local debt providers, in fact, it almost went ahead with a clutch of them. But just then a large Indian startup slipped into a crisis because of the funds it had borrowed a couple of years back. The incident made the unicorn pull out of the negotiations. A little birdie tells us that the founder got so scared of debt that the company may skip acquisitions altogether, but won’t raise debt, at least very soon!
Selling a car is different from selling a loan!
A leading public sector bank has put around 10-12 old hatchback cars on the blok for a while now. The line up include models such as Swift, Alto and WagonR. These cars were earlier used by top officials of the bank who now have upgraded to new sedans and SUVs. But there are no takers for the old lot yet. Why? Because the person entrusted with the task is quoting far higher rates for the cars that are clearly past their prime. At least half a dozen buyers have turned down the offers. It looks like bankers aren't that good at selling cars as they are at selling loans and insurance products!
Note to the Readers : Chances are you love a juicy story as much as we hacks do and you might have one to
share. Please share the story in an email to MCInsider@nw18.com.
Also, spare a moment to tell us what you think of this series. Send your hosannas and howls to the same email address.