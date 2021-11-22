MC Insider: Life after Paytm’s flop listing, IPO buzz, crypto tizzy, unusual travel deal and more

LISTING LESSONS?

What can u say when you grab a bull by its horns and later end up getting badly bruised by the bears? Lots of tongues are wagging post the shock market debut of this high-profile internet firm. We heard the bigger investors (a miffed lot post the value erosion) were apparently in no mood to come to the rescue when the stock had a free fall on listing day. A few of the advisors though were simply glad that an issue of this scale and size by an Indian company had gone through. There was also chatter about the extent of involvement of a certain “communications” person who allegedly took important calls. The blame game has clearly begun and there seem to be lots of lessons here for upcoming unicorn IPOs. Meanwhile, in response, the firm has released an update on its operating performance up to October, indicating more consumers and merchants and a higher frequency of transactions. Hmm….

