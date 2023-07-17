MC Insider | Leader eyeing leader, banker in demand, chemical mystery and more!

Hush-hush tales from the world of stock markets, banking, corporate world and corridors of power
Last Updated: July 17, 2023 / 10:31 AM IST
LEADER EYEING LEADER
A well-known name in Indian stock markets, let's call it X, is excited for an upcoming IPO. As excited as retail investors. The thing is, X already has a significant stake in a rival company, one that goes head-to-head every now and then with the company coming with its IPO. We won't be surprised if X snatches the opportunity to pick stake in the IPO faster than a cat chasing a laser pointer. But it will be interesting to see if X reduces its stake in the rival to do that. Watch this space for more updates!
BANKER IN DEMAND
This former ace banker is a darling of the industry. He has managed to stay in demand (and in the spotlight) for all kind of reasons after his retirement. The man is on multiple company boards and advisory panels of private firms who want his name, clean image and crisis management skills to further their own dreams. Recently, the former banker met another big name of India Inc. in an unscheduled meeting down south, which everyone thought was a courtesy meeting, except that it wasn't. Both are now part of a rescue team to lend a helping hand to an overambitious start-up founder who is fighting many battles. According to the grapevine, the banker got a good deal for lending his name and offering trouble shooting skills. Can the magic work again?
CHEMICAL MYSTERY
There is a saying in the stock market – promoter buying is always a better indicator than promoter selling. That said, many stocks where promoters have pared stake last month continue to do well. But what if promoters are trimming stake at a time when the business environment is worsening? The promoter group of a chemical company has been reducing its stake little by little. That could explain why the stock has dipped in the past three months. The stake sale has come at a time when specialty chemical companies have been flagging weak demand. All eyes now on the company's June quarter results, especially with the promoter shedding stake during tough times.
NO DOGLAPAN!
While many start-up founders are busy building personal brands through either podcasting, content creation or TV reality shows, this co-founder of an online travel agency (OTA) prefers to stay out of the virtual world. His argument is one cannot have 'money, power and fame' all at the same time. He rather ditch fame for money and power. He also exemplifies how a co-founder of a fintech platform was ousted from the company because the executive, who was also a Shark Tank judge, became too popular on social media – so much so that it added to his troubles. While others build virtual clout, this founder rather enjoy riches built from his online business in the offline world. Many would say it is a wise decision as fame often comes with a cost.
MONEY, MONEY, VERY FUNNY
Clients are approaching a few hot creative shops with an open mind. An open mind about ideas and commercials. Insiders tell Storyboad18 an agency that’s shining through in the awards circle and another production house that’s ruling the viral campaign charts no longer have to worry about their commercials being approved. Their track record, talent, and distribution channels are enough for clients to on-board them. Even in this economic climate, it seems that clients don’t mind spending on ideas that work and get famous. So is that one less excuse for some mainline agencies?
WHILE THE MUSIC LASTS
This company and its subsidiary are under the regulatory scanner for alleged lapses in corporate governance practices. The chief of the parent company is apparently using all his might to dissociate himself from the subsidiary, but the regulators won't to be distracted. The company celebrated its annual day last week and the invite list boasted of senior ministers and secretaries for an evening of celebration. Word has it that the company's chief asked his team to invite the media as well for this event. He hoped that the presence of the ministers would indicate a show of support. But looks like the ministry snubbed him as the special invitees did not turn up. The focus now shifts to the outcome of the regulatory probe to decide the fate of the heads of the company and its arm
PERFORMANCE PRESSURE
A top creative agency is putting all its senior management together to draw a concrete business plan for H2. This agency hasn’t been in the spotlight for a while now. Insiders tell us they are keeping a low profile to fix their business problems and not go on a PR overdrive like they used to. Looks like agencies are taking performance pressure seriously more than ever before
Note to the Readers : Chances are you love a juicy story as much as we hacks do and you might have one to
share. Please share the story in an email to MCInsider@nw18.com.
Also, spare a moment to tell us what you think of this series. Send your hosannas and howls to the same email address.