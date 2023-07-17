MC Insider | Leader eyeing leader, banker in demand, chemical mystery and more!

WHILE THE MUSIC LASTS

This company and its subsidiary are under the regulatory scanner for alleged lapses in corporate governance practices. The chief of the parent company is apparently using all his might to dissociate himself from the subsidiary, but the regulators won't to be distracted. The company celebrated its annual day last week and the invite list boasted of senior ministers and secretaries for an evening of celebration. Word has it that the company's chief asked his team to invite the media as well for this event. He hoped that the presence of the ministers would indicate a show of support. But looks like the ministry snubbed him as the special invitees did not turn up. The focus now shifts to the outcome of the regulatory probe to decide the fate of the heads of the company and its arm