MC Insider: IPO rainmaker, high-profile mutual fund exit, banking troubles, deal buzz and more

HIGH-PROFILE MF EXIT

The head of investments at a mid-sized fund house is on his way out. Where he is off to is yet unknown; the last we heard was that he had a couple of interesting offers within the mutual fund industry. That’s not entirely bad news given the number of fund managers who have left the mutual funds industry and started their own portfolio management services firms. But this exit is among a few such key exits in the fund management team that this fund house has seen over the past year. Curiously, while people have come and gone, one of the stable factors has been its chief executive officer who has been with the fund house for more than a decade. But that’s another story. In the past though, this fund house was rocked by high profile fund manager exits for a variety of reasons. Despite having an international name associated with it, the fund house’s pay scales are modest in a highly competitive market. With new fund houses coming up, equity markets rising in the past year and a half and the Indian economy finally looking to come out of the funk, the job market for fund managers is bound to open up. And mid-sized fund houses like this one are sure to be a good poaching ground for many. Already this fund house has lost a handful of fund managers over the past 1-year period. Aside from regularly writing investment columns at a top business and finance news website, this outgoing head of investments comes with a good track record; it’s a loss for the fund house. The succession plan, though, seems to be sorted so far.

