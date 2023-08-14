MC Insider | Infra gets hotter, brass bother in banks, spin doctor falls flat, escaping watchdog, and more!

Hush-hush tales from the world of stock markets, banking, corporate world and corridors of power
Betting Big on Infra Stocks
Infra has suddenly turned hot for a clutch of high net-worth individuals and market gurus. Whether it's an engineering and construction firm or this maker of roads or a player with Thai connections, a year ahead of the general elections, it would be rather interesting to see if this bunch of stocks can live up to their expected potential to deliver.
NBFC Steals the Deal Space
Deals are running high on the banking and financial services space. Buzz on the Street is that this private equity firm which had been sitting pretty for the last 5-6 years is now looking to liquidate its position in this NBFC and take home the returns. Everyone is up to hazard a guess if this would be a partial exit or a complete dissociation. Any guess on the names? Hint: The PE firm was edged out by a rival company recently in the last lap of a big-ticket deal.
'Tis the Season of Top Order Churn
Churn at the top continues to roil banks and financial service providers as our little birdie tells that six-seven senior executives are expected to step down from this insurance player which has links to a once-popular banking destination in Europe. Any guesses on where they could be headed? Talking about churn, there are also whispers on the street about a possible change of guard at this consumer durables player. Watch out for more.
It's All in the Spin!
As soon as this firm went under the lens for corporate governance issues, spin doctors started reaching out to journalists, trying to show how the company's shares revived from the lows in recent times. They believed it would prove that everything was hunky-dory at the company. They wanted to hard-sell the story to investors that there was no corporate governance issues at the company. But it didn't work with the regulators. They are believed to have called in more people to interrogate and are looking deeper into the role of some key members of the management. Here comes a word of advice for the management and spin doctors: No point jumping the gun, proof is in the pudding!
Run, Hide, but Can You Escape?
A firm in the BFSI space with strong connections now seems to be making loud blips on the regulator’s radar. It's growth had always been rumoured to be from iffy business operations, including allegedly illegally opening their prop accounts to retail traders. Prop accounts are liked by traders, though they aren’t allowed to access it, because they offer high leverage, and more so after the 100-percent-upfront-margin-collection rule. Anyway, the latest rumour floating around in the market is that the regulator is auditing this firm's prop book, along with a few other books of its peers. Paraphrasing that catchy Enrique Iglesias song, you can run, you can hide, but you can’t escape the regulator’s eye!
Gone Are the Days of Leverage
Sticking to matters of leverage. Buzz is that the senior executive of another firm has been making frequent trips to authorities, which have posed questions on the leverage the firm has been extending to its clients. Since firms in this segment can’t finance their traders’ margin requirements, this one has apparently found a way around it — get an NBFC to do it. Word has it that one of its peers was caught in the act early on because the authorised signatory for both the firm and the NBFC turned out to be the same person. The one we are talking about had got two authorised signatories, yet the authorities are onto them.
Bourse Back in the Black
While the focus of the Street is on the eagerly awaited big-bang IPO of this bourse which will finally give an exit to impatient investors, its rival has silently delivered 50 percent returns in the last three months. So is the mojo well and truly back and is there more consolidation on the cards?
Valuation Dilemma
Rumour has it that a large mutual fund distribution firm is in talks with potential buyers. This player became even larger in recent years by bringing in many individual distributors, scattered all over India, into its fold. Individual distributors who found the going tough- and faced with a succession problem - have been joining forces with larger distribution firms to ensure continuity for their clients. The last we heard is that while some partners are keen to cash out, a few of the others feel they’re worth much more. Quite a few MF distributors are looking closely at their business models after the regulator's recent consultation paper. While the second consultation paper on the same is expected to be gentler on the industry than the first version, distributors are keeping their fingers crossed, nonetheless.
