MC Insider | Infra gets hotter, brass bother in banks, spin doctor falls flat, escaping watchdog, and more!

Gone Are the Days of Leverage

Sticking to matters of leverage. Buzz is that the senior executive of another firm has been making frequent trips to authorities, which have posed questions on the leverage the firm has been extending to its clients. Since firms in this segment can’t finance their traders’ margin requirements, this one has apparently found a way around it — get an NBFC to do it. Word has it that one of its peers was caught in the act early on because the authorised signatory for both the firm and the NBFC turned out to be the same person. The one we are talking about had got two authorised signatories, yet the authorities are onto them.