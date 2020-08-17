MC Insider: How not to sell stake, getting set for an IPO, a promoter’s backroom manoeuvres and more

Hush-hush tales from the world of stock markets, banking, corporate world and corridors of power
Last Updated: Aug 17, 2020 01:22 PM IST
PRESCRIPTION FOR A WELL-TIMED IPO, ANYONE?
Online pharmacy has been one of the few segments that has thrived during the pandemic. Sales through home deliveries skyrocketed during the lockdown. That has a blue-blooded Wall Street firm on board champing at the bit for a Dalal Street debut in FY21. The company would become the first listed player in the bustling e-pharmacy space. We hear early discussions have already been held with merchant bankers. Even the plans have been neatly laid out — use the IPO proceeds for growth and pare debt at the promoter level. But well, there’s a snag. A little birdie tells us that the company’s Indian investor backed by a tech titan does not share the same enthusiasm for an early listing. We are closely watching if the Indian side comes to believe an IPO is just what the doctor ordered.
CHECKING IN EARLY TO WATCH REVENGE BUYING
Being cloistered indoors for the past few months has made people angsty and restless. But they live in hope. A COVID-19 vaccine may be launched sooner than expected. That’s when consumers will unleash revenge buying to make for the lost time in lockdown. One sector that is expected to benefit from the pent-up demand from consumers once normalcy returns is tourism and hospitality. Betting on this potential trend, two legendary D-street veterans have lapped up a domestic hotel stock. Occupancies or no occupancies, the firm, part of a conglomerate, has seen a big surge in price and volume action. Clearly, a case of checking in early.
THE PROMOTER WITH NINE LIVES
This once high-flying promoter may seemingly be down and out after the company he founded is doing the motions at India’s bankruptcy court and anxiously hunting for a buyer. But one can never write off businessmen of his mould. As the company’s lenders sit down and negotiate proposals submitted by bidders, word is that the promoter is playing a crucial role in keeping his company aloft, or shall we say soar again. The talk has gained ground ever since it emerged that a close associate of his is formally advising one of the suitors. While the founder’s understanding of the company and the market will be an unmatched advantage for the suitors, it will be interesting to see what the banks and the investigation agencies that are looking into money laundering allegations against the promoter have to say about that.
BETTER SAFE THAN SORRY
Globally, shares of mining companies are the flavour of the season and perhaps encouraged by this trend, stock market traders are cautiously betting on Vedanta. Cautious, because they know much hinges on the open offer price Vedanta’s parent is willing to pay to buy out the public shareholders and delist the company. At current market price, the stock is roughly 33 percent above the floor price of Rs 87.50. The chatter in market circles is that fund managers holding Vedanta in their portfolios may come together and try to get the promoters to pay at least the book value for their holdings. Vedanta’s book value for FY20 was Rs 187. Normally, such talk is good enough to stir up some action in the stock, which right now is quoting around Rs 123. But with Vedanta, traders seem to prefer the ‘better-safe-than-sorry’ approach and so are not going overboard. After all, Vedanta, formerly Sterlite Industries, does not exactly have a stellar record in its dealings with minority shareholders during previous delisting attempt. In 2001 and then in 2003, Sterlite chose methods that angered many investors and even drew the ire of market regulator SEBI.
HOW NOT TO (I)ENSURE A MEGA MANDATE
There has been stony silence from the corridors of power since a domestic investment bank that shares its name with an alpine flower withdrew abruptly in end July from a mega disinvestment plan. The firm was shortlisted for the pre-IPO mandate along with a Big 4 firm. But it had to bow out because of conflict of interest concerns. So which rival stands to benefit from the sudden exit? Will it be the firm known to ‘never sleep’ that happened to shine brightly in the technical round? Or will it be the familiar sarkari candidate? Wait a minute! Could the sarkari candidate have the same conflict of interest as its desi peer? You never know — a third suitor, a global investment bank, could emerge. This plot thickens … but one hopes the show will go on. As someone said, COVID-19 ke saath bhi, COVID-19 ke baad bhi!
HOT STARTUP, HOT SECTOR, BUT …
Two large private equity funds have passed up on investing in arguably the country's hottest startup right now. This includes the world's largest private equity fund, and an Asia-based fund with a large portfolio. Why did these funds choose not to invest that too when they were offered a lower than usual valuation? We learnt that getting complete information about the company and trusting its numbers were proving to be a big challenge. Some foreign funds known for doing a less-than-perfect due diligence have invested in this startup recently. Still begs the question why funds would steer clear of a hot sector and for a lower valuation at that. We will leave it here.
STARTUPS LOVE A GOOD YARN
Talking of startups, the big guns in India tend to follow a familiar pattern. When flush with funds, they are lavish with vanity projects. When the going gets tough, they maintain a veneer of success at all costs. You will see them talk up their nationalism, their best HR practices, their bleeding heart for the underprivileged and so on. No one fits this description better than this startup which took a severe beating during the coronavirus lockdown after which it was forced to withdraw from several cities, lay off employees and cut salaries. On the chopping block was a partnership with a company announced with great fanfare. The founder of the company was chasing the startup every day on an upcoming test mandated by the government. He hadn’t also been paid by the startup for several months. Things were beginning to get nasty. One hack — pesky guys these! — got wind of the brewing fight and send the startup queries for comment. Lo and behold — the parting of ways suddenly became amicable. No one loves a rosy narrative more than India’s startups.
TO BE ON BOARD OR NOT
Armed with oodles of dry powder, private equity funds are lapping up deal opportunities during these trying times. One of them, a marque global player, is close to signing a big fat cheque of around a billion dollars for a private sector lender. The bank in question had recently tapped the markets and raised funds through the QIP route, but clearly that isn’t enough. After all, COVID Capital is the flavour of the season and every lender seeks the cushion of extra funds in the post moratorium era. But there’s a catch, folks! A key factor is whether the lender in question is willing to give a board seat or not to the investor. Ah well, haven’t we heard that before?
MORTH’S LATEST RULE DRAWS MIRTH
Producers of electric vehicles (EVs) are amused by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ (MORTH) recent clarification that new EVs can be sold without batteries. What this means is buyers having the choice of the battery manufacturer they want to go with. That doesn’t sit well with vehicle makers. They say a battery is the main part of an EV on which the performance and warranty terms hinge. Just as vexing as the new rule are the frequent flip-flops on EVs by the ministry. So much so that many industry insiders joke in private that MORTH is actually Ministry of Rules That Hassle.
THIS IS ONE DIVIDED HOUSE!
The board room of a south-based small private bank is a divided house. Recently, there were a series of board-level exits, all citing personal reasons and ahead of term. The talk is that this happened after one board member, who is also a significant shareholder in the bank, accused a few board members of forming factions within the board and acting against the interests of the institution. The other side denied and accused this shareholder for hijacking the Board. This resulted in a series of arguments. Finally, the “outsiders” decided to call it a day. What is interesting is that early exits of top officials are not new in this bank. A former civil servant who was on the board a few years ago had written a strong resignation letter alleging complete collapse of corporate governance in the bank. Post the recent resignations, the board has inducted new members, presumably close to the shareholders. Talk about golden standards of good corporate governance!
