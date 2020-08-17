MC Insider: How not to sell stake, getting set for an IPO, a promoter’s backroom manoeuvres and more

BETTER SAFE THAN SORRY

Globally, shares of mining companies are the flavour of the season and perhaps encouraged by this trend, stock market traders are cautiously betting on Vedanta. Cautious, because they know much hinges on the open offer price Vedanta’s parent is willing to pay to buy out the public shareholders and delist the company. At current market price, the stock is roughly 33 percent above the floor price of Rs 87.50. The chatter in market circles is that fund managers holding Vedanta in their portfolios may come together and try to get the promoters to pay at least the book value for their holdings. Vedanta’s book value for FY20 was Rs 187. Normally, such talk is good enough to stir up some action in the stock, which right now is quoting around Rs 123. But with Vedanta, traders seem to prefer the ‘better-safe-than-sorry’ approach and so are not going overboard. After all, Vedanta, formerly Sterlite Industries, does not exactly have a stellar record in its dealings with minority shareholders during previous delisting attempt. In 2001 and then in 2003, Sterlite chose methods that angered many investors and even drew the ire of market regulator SEBI.