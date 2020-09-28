MC Insider: Hospital deal in the works, heavy metal bet, look who’s buying falling stocks, one more high-profile AMC exit

‘PAI’S TO BE PATIENT

Getting this going with a well-known hospital chain. We know it’s really ambitious— it was all primed to acquire prime assets and surf towards a pan-India footprint. But things didn’t go as planned. What happened? More like what didn’t happen. Extended bidding wars with rivals, valuation mismatch and a whole bunch of other factors. But all that might change soon. A little birdie tells us that the firm is busy applying the finishing touches to buy out the Indian assets of an overseas healthcare provider. It can fancy its chances this time because it is the lone horse left in the race. An official announcement was on the cards much earlier, but shucks, the pandemic played spoilsport. Nonetheless, what adds more comfort is the fact that the hospital chain’s PE backer has acquired a few assets of the same target earlier. All eyes on whether the deal jinx will be broken this time around.